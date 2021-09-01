25 Years Of Service At A 131-Year Old Firm

Since then, Moors & Cabot has endured the many transitions that have occurred in the markets and across our broader society. Dan has guided the firm, as well as its financial professionals and clients, adeptly through these transitions. Today, Moors & Cabot is as strong as it has been since its founding in 1890. Dan has carefully balanced a culture of personalized service with a recognition of the needs of the firm to constantly evolve with the changing landscape. His leadership embodies the firm's "19th Century Roots. 21st Century Capabilities." focus.

A graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Dan has spent his entire career in financial services. Prior to his tenure at Moors & Cabot, he spent the early years of his career at larger firms. During a recent interview, Dan indicated the main reasons he chose to come and stay at Moors & Cabot, echoing the sentiments provided by many of the financial professionals who have joined Moors & Cabot since that time:

"..the ability to make a lasting impact, and work in a tight-knit cooperative culture."

Mark Garrett (Moors & Cabot Executive Chairman) recently wrote about his experiences working with Dan, succinctly capturing shared organizational sentiments about what makes Dan a special leader in today's business landscape:

"I've found [Dan] to be one of the kindest, most compassionate leaders I've seen in my own 25 years of work experience... He takes time to recognize people and their issues, challenges, and concerns. Dan also gets to know the whole person - and is often able to tell you not only the names of the spouses and children of the people he works with, but the names of their grandchildren and their pets, too. Dan will always manufacture time for you if you need or want it."

Dan confirms his lasting approach of people-first management through recounting an interaction with one of his children.

"One of my children once asked me, 'How many people work for you?' I responded, 'None...I work for 175 people, and they depend on me each and every day to do my job just as I depend on them to do theirs.'"

As Moors & Cabot continues into its 132nd year, headquartered in Boston since its founding in 1890, Dan continues to drive the organization, being true to its founding principles and propelling the organization forward to provide clients a rare combination of traditional service and modern capabilities.

ABOUT MOORS & CABOT, INC.

Moors & Cabot is an investment firm headquartered in Boston with offices throughout the country.

While Moors & Cabot's approach to wealth management is a more personal one, they are also a full service firm. Their financial products and services span the full spectrum of investment options—from financial and investment management to insurance and equity trading.

For over 130 years, Moors & Cabot has been a trusted advisor to individuals, families, businesses and institutions in building, managing, protecting and transitioning wealth.

Moors & Cabot, Headquarters:

One Federal St. | 19th Floor

Boston, MA 02110

Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.moorscabot.com/info-disclosures.html

Member FINRA, NYSE & SIPC

