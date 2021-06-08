2500 Penn, Operated by WhyHotel Is Company's Latest Hospitality Living Location

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhyHotel , a hospitality platform and operator, today announced the latest iteration of its hospitality-infused flexible living experience under its Hospitality Living business unit. In partnership with Bernstein Management Corporation, 2500 Penn, Operated by WhyHotel seeks to provide flexibility to meet the needs of its guests. It is reimagining the former hotel building as a mixed-use space for multifamily residential living, hotel use, and everything in between. Residents of the building can expect the benefits of fully furnished rooms and hospitality-focused staff, while hotel guests can expect the comforts of home with additional space beyond a traditional hotel experience.

WhyHotel first launched Hospitality Living in 2019 with the goal of delivering ground-up buildings owned and operated by WhyHotel which would permanently flex between residential living and hotel stays with both furnished and unfurnished units. Through the course of the pandemic, WhyHotel shifted strategies from focusing on ground-up construction projects to transforming existing properties to meet guests where they are in order to provide a truly new and guest-centric experience. 2500 Penn, Operated by WhyHotel will now join the Rise and Bolden Apartments in Tysons, VA as the first properties under the Hospitality Living umbrella. WhyHotel will continue to explore opportunities to add additional properties to the Hospitality Living portfolio, whether they are existing buildings or ground-up projects, in order to provide both residents and guests with a new style of home and travel that meets their changing needs.

"It is clear that the pandemic has accelerated the shift to flex-use spaces in hospitality, presenting us with a unique opportunity to move up our timeline for bringing innovative and flexible experiences to the market," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder of WhyHotel. "A cornerstone of our mission at WhyHotel is providing guests with an experience that they're able to customize to their unique needs, and Hospitality Living is our evolution of that commitment."

2500 Penn, Operated by WhyHotel is located in DC's prime West End neighborhood at 2500 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Tucked between Foggy Bottom and Georgetown, the property is in close proximity to many embassies, a short Metro ride to the Capitol or Arlington, and an easy walk to the Kennedy Center and the Potomac River. Throughout this year, 2500 Penn, Operated by WhyHotel will flex between uses as a long-term stay location and a hotel. WhyHotel will begin accepting stays starting in June 2021.

With the reimagining of this space, the building will also be home to a new wine garden and restaurant concept serving the first floor retail space, back patio and sidewalk cafe. It will open later in Summer 2021, with more details to follow.

Since Q1 of 2021, WhyHotel has announced the launch of two new pop-up hotel locations as well as two Hospitality Living locations. The company looks forward to continuing this expansion to bring new iterations of both signature experiences to additional metros across the US throughout the remainder of 2021 and beyond. For more information, visit www.whyhotel.com .

ABOUT WHYHOTEL

WhyHotel is a hospitality platform and operator with a focus on multifamily buildings. It operates pop-up hotels out of the vacancy of newly built luxury apartments during the initial lease-up process. WhyHotel's curated spaces in hand-picked neighborhoods can be booked like a hotel for one night or for hundreds of nights, allowing guests the chance to truly settle in and spread out. The company's newest business arm, Hospitality Living, delivers first of its kind commingled, flexible developments. For more information, visit www.whyhotel.com .

BERNSTEIN MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

Bernstein Management Corporation is a regional leader in real estate management and investment. We own and manage a portfolio of 89 investments, including 3.5 million square feet of commercial space, and over 5,100 apartments in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.bmcproperties.com .

