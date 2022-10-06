$257.4 Billion Worldwide Metal Replacement Industry to 2027 - Featuring A.K. Industries, Asahi Kasei, Aztec Plastic and BASF Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Replacement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal replacement market size reached US$ 153.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 257.43 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Metal replacement refers to the substitution of metals with high-performance polymers, ceramics and composites. Some of the commonly used metal replacement materials include polycarbonates, polyamides, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), thermoplastic polyester, fluoropolymers and polyacetals.

In comparison to the traditionally used metals, they are lightweight and offer enhanced material performance, cost-effectiveness, thermal, acoustic, electrical and vibration insulation and corrosion and chemical resistance. They are also convenient to manufacture and can be molded into complex shapes. As a result, they find extensive application across various industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare and construction.



The increasing adoption of engineering plastics across industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of metal replacement in the aerospace and automotive industries is providing a thrust to the market growth. Metal replacing materials exhibit superior mechanical strength and heat resistance and are widely used for the manufacturing of connectors, under-the-hood components, reflectors and lighting sockets.

They are also used for the production of lightweight and compact aerospace components that exhibit enhanced structural strength and durability. In line with this, the widespread adoption of polyphenylsulfone for medical and high-temperature applications is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, the increasing utilization of metal replacement in residential and commercial construction projects is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These materials are utilized to substitute steel rods, concrete reinforcements and produce effective sewage systems. Other factors, including the increasing requirement for lightweight components across industries, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being A.K. Industries Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Aztec Plastic Company, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, China Jushi Co.Ltd., DOMO Chemicals GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay S.A., Toray Industries Inc. and Victrex plc.



