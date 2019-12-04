25madison names Ben Pfeifer as CEO of internally-incubated startup

Pfeifer will be joining 25madison from previous posts at Capsule and at Shutterstock, where he led the development of new and emerging businesses. Pfeifer will be bringing his 20 years of experience in building technology-driven consumer and B2B businesses and his background in investment banking to launch and scale a startup that seeks to change the trade & technical career landscape in America.

"I'm really excited to join the team at 25madison. I feel deeply aligned with their mission to think big and drive impact," says Pfeifer. "It would be hard to put together a better environment to launch a new business than within 25madison. This is a world-class group of incredibly smart founders, operators and investors."

"Ben is the top choice from a deep pool of interested and highly qualified candidates," says Steven Price, President and CEO of 25madison. "Time and again over the course of his career, Ben has successfully built and scaled large businesses from the ground up. With the company Ben will be leading, we seek to change the future of work by helping people find fulfilling careers that also align with their financial best interests. Further, we aim to re-ignite the appeal of careers in the trades that have been overshadowed in our current information economy. Ben shares our vision and we're extremely excited to work with him on launching this company."

Pfeifer adds, "The most energizing parts of my career have been spent building and launching new businesses, I look forward to doing just that with 25madison. We'll be heads down in incubation in the near-term, but I look forward to sharing what we're working on soon!"

About 25madison: 25madison is an NYC-based venture studio, incubating companies from the ground up and investing in early-stage companies.

