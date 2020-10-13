25th Annual Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic Benefitting Special Olympics Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th Annual Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic is set to take place on Tuesday, October 27th, at 8:30 a.m. at the prestigious Settindown Creek Course at Ansley Golf Club. Come experience the tradition behind one of Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) signature events. All golfers will enjoy a breakfast, a delicious lunch, full round of golf, and a golfer gift bag. All proceeds raised will go directly towards benefitting our 26,620 Special Olympics Georgia athletes.

"Special Olympics Georgia is so excited to host the Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic for the twenty fifth year in a row. We are especially grateful to the Ansley Golf Club in Roswell for hosting us," said Special Olympics Georgia CEO Georgia Milton-Sheats. SOGA invites you to come be a part of this very special day by signing up to be a hole-sponsor. There are still hole sponsorships available for interested companies and individuals.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank the Presenting Sponsors for the 25nd Annual Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic: The Ryan Foundation, UPS, Holland and Knight, The Coca-Cola Company, Jim O'Donnell, Northpoint Commercial Financial, Weinberger and Wheeler, Hawkins and Parnell Law Firm, American Specialty Insurance and Risk Services Inc., The Hollett Family, Inwood Holdings, Knights of Columbus, Ben Deutsch, Rob Vaka, High Street Realty, Seefried Properties, Eileen Thanner, Postal Xpress, Michael Deadrick and Schreeder, Wheeler and Flint LLP.

About Special Olympics Georgia

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,620 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org .

