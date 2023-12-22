25th Annual CPKC Holiday Train program raises a record $1.8 million and collects more than 160,000 pounds of food in 2023

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) today proudly announced that the 2023 CPKC Holiday Train program raised a record $1.8 million and collected more than 160,000 pounds of food for local food banks and food programs in the United States and Canada over the last four weeks.

Completing its 25th year, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $24.3 million and collected approximately 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the United States since its inaugural journey back in 1999. 

Additionally, the CPKC Holiday Express train this year visited 20 communities in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi raising US$200,000 for the Salvation Army. 

"Once again, people in big cities and small towns across the CPKC network came together to celebrate the season and support their local communities," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "We wish to thank the hundreds of thousands who gathered to see the Holiday Train over the past four weeks and express our gratitude to all those who gave so generously to support local food banks."

CPKC Holiday Train concerts ran between Nov. 21 and Dec. 19, featuring performances by musical artists Virginia to Vegas, Trudy, Anyway Gang, Tyler Shaw, Kiesza, Seaforth, Tenille Townes, Breland, MacKenzie Porter and Dallas Smith.

This year's Holiday Train concert tour stopped in 191 communities in six Canadian provinces and 14 U.S. states and for the first time traveled to communities south of Kansas City, Mo. in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

CPKC also operated the Tren Navideño, a specially-decorated train adorned with lights and festive scenes, bringing the holiday spirit to nine communities across Mexico as part of a unique holiday tradition running since 2010.

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

