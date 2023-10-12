25th annual CPKC Holiday Train rolls out Nov. 20

News provided by

CPKC

12 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is pleased to announce the schedule and artist lineup for its 25th annual Holiday Train program, which will begin rolling across Canada and the U.S. on Nov. 20. Each year, this beautifully illuminated train travels across CPKC's network spreading holiday cheer and raising donations to help people struggling with food insecurity. 

"The Holiday Train program is close to the hearts of our CPKC family. Our railroaders take great joy in joining communities across our network as they come together in the giving spirit of the holidays," said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. "We are proud to support local food banks as we fight food insecurity by collecting food and raising money and awareness. I am grateful to all the railroaders and community members who have supported the Holiday Train over the past quarter century and made it such a success."

Since the Holiday Train program began in 1999, it has visited hundreds of communities and raised over five million pounds of food and more than $22.5 million for community food banks.

"We are thrilled to have the CPKC Holiday Train once again visit Kansas City this season," said Stephen Davis, President and CEO of Harvesters — The Community Food Network. "It's such a fun event for the community that also raises food and funds for the 252,000 neighbors in our region experiencing food insecurity. We are grateful for CPKC's dedication to help us build a community where no one goes hungry."

This year's Holiday Train tour will include 191 live music shows in six provinces and 14 states. For the first time, the Holiday Train will host shows in Pittsburg, Kan., Joplin, Mo., Heavener, Okla., Mena, Ark., Texarkana, Texas, and Shreveport, La. Performing on the Holiday Train will be Virginia to Vegas, Trudy, Anyway Gang, Tyler Shaw, Kiesza, Seaforth, Tenille Townes, Breland, MacKenzie Porter and Dallas Smith.

Additionally, the Holiday Express train will make 20 public stops across CPKC's network in Louisiana, Missouri and Texas. The festive six-car Holiday Express train with intricate displays inside and out will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families as it continues its tradition of giving to The Salvation Army. 

A full schedule and details of this year's Holiday Train and Holiday Express train is available at cpkcr.com/holidaytrain

"I could not be more excited to be getting back on board the Holiday Train again. I feel like I witnessed the best parts of the human spirit on the ride last year, with everybody bundled in the cold bringing donations for their local food bank," said Tenille Townes, Canadian country music singer-songwriter and CCMA Award winner. "I can't wait to play and see communities along the way coming together again this year!"

Each event is free, with CPKC encouraging every attendee to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation to ease hunger needs in their community. Local food banks will be accepting donations at each stop to help ensure those in need can access adequate food this holiday season and year-round.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

SOURCE CPKC

Also from this source

CPKC to report third-quarter 2023 earnings results on Oct. 25, 2023

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) will release its third-quarter 2023 financial and...

CPKC recognizes Rail Safety Week Sept. 18 to 24

Now in its 20th year, Rail Safety Week encourages safe behaviour around railways CALGARY, AB, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.