25th Annual Park Day Offers COVID-Safe Volunteer Opportunities At Battlefields And Historic Sites Nationwide

"In its 25 years, Park Day has drawn volunteers of all ages and abilities to give back through upkeep and maintenance projects that keep America's heritage sites prepared and pristine," said Trust President David Duncan. "Open-air sites like battlefield parks have been a mainstay of our socially distanced society, and Park Day allows our volunteers an opportunity to pay it forward and provide a little extra TLC heading into spring."

Since 1996, Park Day participants have donated more than 100,000 cumulative volunteer hours building trails, raking leaves, painting, tending to gardens, constructing fences, and contributing to site interpretation. Volunteers may be provided with snacks, tours and other benefits — including official Park Day reusable water bottles.

This year, in recognition of ongoing public health considerations, all sites have agreed to maintain appropriate precautions, such as ensuring volunteers wear a mask that covers both mouth and nose, maintain six feet of social distance, make use of hand washing stations or sanitizer and resist sharing equipment.

Potential volunteers can browse participating sites at www.battlefields.org/events/park-day/volunteer-opportunities. As sites consider weather and local public heath guidelines, they may choose to participate in Park Day on an alternative date. For specific questions regarding weather and COVID-19 policies, or rain dates, volunteers should contact their site of interest.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 53,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

