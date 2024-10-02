DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry will assemble in Detroit on October 2-3, 2024, for the 25th Annual Rainbow PUSH Global Automotive Summit, which is an initiative of the Citizenship Education Fund.

More than 300 automotive executives, entrepreneurs, suppliers, dealers, manufacturers, consumers, government, and elected officials will attend the Summit. This year's theme – "Partnering to Shape the Future of Automotive" – will focus on the inclusive landscape of African American and minority involvement in the EV supply chain and C-suite pipeline, which is critical to ensure the industry's future sustainability.

The organization's macro-partnerships will be discussed by Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officers, from General Motors, Mercedes-Benz and Nissan. In addition, Robert Young, Group Vice President of Purchasing Supplier Development, Toyota Motor North America, Jeffrey Morrison, Senior Vice President of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, General Motors, Andrew Wareing, Chief Procurement Officer, and vice president of Purchasing, Nissan Americas and Mike Lapham, Vice President of Procurement, Honda Motor Co. Inc., will talk about automotive supply chain issues and its reliance on minority-owned suppliers.

During the lunch session, more than $500,000 in 2024 scholarships with a focus on Michigan college students will be distributed. A special highlight will ensue during the "Fireside Chat" with Janeen Uzzell, CEO of National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), who represents more than 18,000 members. The framework of this discussion is how can NSBE assist the Rainbow Push Automotive Project in filling the Electric Vehicle C-suite pipeline.

In addition, the Rainbow PUSH will also disclose the results of its Automotive Diversity Scorecard during a Press Conference at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

For additional information, please visit www.automotiveproject.com

The Rainrbow Push Automotive Project promotes full and equal participation in the economic growth of the global automotive industry for people of color by forging partnerships within the industry so we may work together to ensure the fair participation of minorities at every level of involvement. This includes employment, management, procurement, marketing, dealership development, finance, technology and board representation. https://automotiveproject.org/

Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization that was formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. through merging of two organizations he founded Operation PUSH People United to Serve Humanity (estab. 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (estab. 1984). With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world. For more information, go to: https://www.rainbowpush.org/

