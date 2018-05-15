$26,250,000 Secured for New Mixed-Use Tower at Site of Former Fairmount Hospital in Jersey City

Purchased in 2015, the new development will consist of a 159,861 SF mixed-use elevator building containing 99 luxury residential units including 24-hour concierge, fitness center, residential lounge with conference room, rooftop terrace/garden and one 2,240 SF street level retail unit with a 75 space below grade parking garage.

"Jersey City has seen a complete transformation over the years in residential and commercial development. This new construction represents the continued fervor at which the redevelopment continues - this being one of the first major new projects in the McGinley Square section of Jersey City just south of both downtown and Journal Square - where we have seen the bulk of repositioning thus far." - Brad Domenico.

Domenico negotiated the amount and terms of the loan with Michael Savarese of Sterling National Bank. The terms include an 18-month interest-only period floating over LIBOR. The borrower will have two optional 12-month extensions on the construction phase. Upon stabilization, the borrower has the option to convert to a permanent mortgage. This loan represents a 65% Loan to Project Cost.

