$26,250,000 Secured for New Mixed-Use Tower at Site of Former Fairmount Hospital in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Domenico, partner at Progress Capital, negotiated a $26,250,000 construction to permanent loan secured by two parcels of land for construction of a new 9-story mixed-use, residential and retail building on Summit Avenue in Jersey City. At present one parcel of land is vacant, while the second is improved by a vacant 3 story brick hospital building formerly known as the Fairmount Hospital. The parcels of land encompass two corner properties, one at the intersection of Summit and Fairmount Avenues and the other adjoining at the intersection of Clifton Place and Fairmount Avenue.
Purchased in 2015, the new development will consist of a 159,861 SF mixed-use elevator building containing 99 luxury residential units including 24-hour concierge, fitness center, residential lounge with conference room, rooftop terrace/garden and one 2,240 SF street level retail unit with a 75 space below grade parking garage.
"Jersey City has seen a complete transformation over the years in residential and commercial development. This new construction represents the continued fervor at which the redevelopment continues - this being one of the first major new projects in the McGinley Square section of Jersey City just south of both downtown and Journal Square - where we have seen the bulk of repositioning thus far." - Brad Domenico.
Domenico negotiated the amount and terms of the loan with Michael Savarese of Sterling National Bank. The terms include an 18-month interest-only period floating over LIBOR. The borrower will have two optional 12-month extensions on the construction phase. Upon stabilization, the borrower has the option to convert to a permanent mortgage. This loan represents a 65% Loan to Project Cost.
About Progress Capital
Progress Capital is a leading Commercial Mortgage Brokerage Firm specializing in arranging debt for commercial real estate owners, operators and developers. Since 1990, Progress has closed in excess of $40 Billion Loans and directly funded over $100 Million. With 25 years of industry leading experience, Progress Capital has an unrivaled network of lending partners and capital market relationships allowing us to provide you with flexible custom financing solutions.
Media Contact
Matthew Sadler
1-732-720-6313
matt@progressnj.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/26-250-000-secured-for-new-mixed-use-tower-at-site-of-former-fairmount-hospital-in-jersey-city-300648671.html
SOURCE Progress Capital
Share this article