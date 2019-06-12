26 Civilians, Including 3 Women and 2 Children, Are Injured In Houthi Attack on Saudi Airport

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonel Turki Almalki, the official spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said that at (02:21 am) Wednesday morning a hostile projectile fired by Houthi militia hit the arrivals hall at Abha International Airport in Asir Province in southwestern Saudi Arabia, through which thousands of civilian passengers of different nationalities pass daily.

"A total of 26 civilian passengers of different nationalities were injured by the projectile, including three women (Yemeni, Indian, Saudi) and two Saudi children," Colonel Almalki said, citing the tally up to the time of preparation of this statement.

Eight cases were transferred to hospital for treatment for moderate injuries, while 18 were treated at the site for minor injuries. There was also some physical damage to the airport lounge.

Colonel Almalki said that the military and security forces are working to determine the type of projectile used in the terrorist attack, at a time when the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia, claimed through its media full responsibility for this terrorist attack saying it used a cruise missile, which constitutes a clear recognition and full responsibility for targeting civilians and civilian objects that are subject to special protection under international humanitarian law, and thus could amount to a war crime of targeting civilians and civilian objects in a systematic manner.

This attack also proves this terrorist militia's acquisition of new special weapons; the continuation of the Iranian regime's support and practice of cross-border terrorism; and the continued violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216 and Resolution 2231.

Colonel Almalki stressed that in the face of the Houthi militia's terrorist attacks as well as its immoral violations, the Command of Joint Forces of the Coalition will take urgent and timely measures to deter this terrorist militia, and to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian objects. In addition, terrorist operatives responsible for the planning and execution of this terrorist attack will be held accountable, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

