26% of U.S. Consumers Planted Food Gardens Because of Coronavirus, reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one-fourth (26%) of American consumers surveyed in Packaged Facts' National Online Consumer Survey agree that they are planting a food garden because of the pandemic. While most consumers disagree that they are planting a food garden because of the coronavirus, 13% say this is not applicable to them, which could mean they are planting a food garden for other reasons. The survey findings are featured in the new market research study Home Food Gardening: U.S. Market Trends & Opportunities, available for sale.

The 2020 recession and financial difficulties have also led to some people wanting to grow their own food due to worries about the future, food insecurity, and concerns about not being able to go grocery shopping or food shortages. These gardens are not unlike "victory gardens" planted during World War I and World War II when governments encouraged consumers to grow their own food to supplement rations and boost morale.

Many studies have shown a number of physical and mental health benefits of food gardening. Gardening has therapeutic power for many people to increase health and wellness:

Evidence shows that volunteering at a community garden or engaging in gardening at home as a hobby can be as effective as antidepressants or talk therapy in some patients.

Gardening and spending more time in outdoor environments can have a positive impact on mood, sociability, and energy levels.

Gardening activity is correlated with better attention and cognition.

Gardening provides consumers with a satisfying experience combining "nature and nurture" that can make them feel better about themselves and their impact on the world.

Being in the outdoors or in a greener space has been found to speed up the healing process for physical wounds.

These benefits, whether realized or not, have led some consumers to plant a food garden during the pandemic when they are facing more challenges to their physical and mental health and looking for productive uses of their time at home.

