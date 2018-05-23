26 Organizations Join The Linux Foundation to Support Open Source Communities With Infrastructure and Resources

"Open source communities around the world are enabling innovation on a massive scale, and these organizations are committing to continuing to support those communities by joining The Linux Foundation," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. "More participation and resources directed towards open source means more and better code produced. We look forward to collaborating with all our new members to create and innovate further."

In addition to joining the Foundation, many of the new members have joined Linux Foundation projects like Automotive Grade Linux, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger, LF Networking, OpenHPC, Real Time Linux, TODO Group and Zephyr. For a full list of members, visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/members/.

Linux Foundation Silver members are organizations that contribute to or otherwise support open source communities and projects. March's new Linux Foundation Silver members are:

ACTIA Group designs and manufactures electronics for system management in the automotive and telecommunications fields.

Affirmed Networks' virtualized, cloud-native mobile solution offers a rich set of capabilities, including: network slicing, integrated virtual probes, optimized IoT access (NB-IoT/LTE-M/SCEF), virtualized DPI and GiLAN services, integrated Service Function Chaining, and a Service Automation Platform.

Agile Stacks is a DevOps platform that provides automation for cloud infrastructure, applications and security.

BMW Car IT GmbH is a software company focused on the design and development of innovative software for future BMW Group automobiles and motorbikes.

Camptocamp is an innovative company in the software implementation of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), business management (ERP) and IT infrastructure management.

Chengdu Chiwu Software Technologies Co. Ltd. creator of Red Chain , which is powered by blockchain and provides open,standard interfaces (API) to help third-party users to exchange and manage applications expediently

, which is powered by blockchain and provides open,standard interfaces (API) to help third-party users to exchange and manage applications expediently Ehave is developing a next generation of digital solutions to facilitate objective, data-driven decision making and personalized patient care.

Equinox International provides infrastructure technology solutions and services in the Middle East and Africa region, with a complete portfolio of solutions to meet the mission critical objectives of enterprises and service providers.

and region, with a complete portfolio of solutions to meet the mission critical objectives of enterprises and service providers. ForePaaS has developed factory automation to make companies truly data-driven.

HAProxy offers a software load balancer and application delivery controller to empower users with the flexibility and confidence to deliver websites and applications with high availability, performance and security at any scale and in any environment.

InsightFinder provides innovative machine learning technology to unlock value in IT operational data – from performance metrics to textual log files, finding root causes for deviations from normal behaviors and recurring patterns, as well as predicting future events and outages.

Internet2 is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community delivering a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research and community service missions.

IPCHAIN Association develops standards, technologies, and tools to enable effective collaboration between IP market participants in the digital domain.

JD.com, China's largest retailer, relies heavily on innovative technology, including its container-based infrastructure, AI and big-data analytics to revolutionize e-commerce.

largest retailer, relies heavily on innovative technology, including its container-based infrastructure, AI and big-data analytics to revolutionize e-commerce. Landa is a software solution company in China , committed to becoming an enterprise-level application market leader with the latest IT technology, including Big Data, IoT and AI.

, committed to becoming an enterprise-level application market leader with the latest IT technology, including Big Data, IoT and AI. Paramount Software Solutions provides infrastructure solutions offering data storage management, infrastructure monitoring and staffing solutions.

Penta Global provides a diverse range of services to clients in the UAE, Gulf, Africa , Asia and Southeast Asia , in particular high-end field engineering and construction services to the fields of oil and gas, petrochemical, fertilizer and power.

, and , in particular high-end field engineering and construction services to the fields of oil and gas, petrochemical, fertilizer and power. Replex brings together mission critical information about physical and virtual machines, containers, orchestrators and public/private cloud in one intuitive interface.

Sakura International is a Japan -based event production company with an emphasis on human networking.

-based event production company with an emphasis on human networking. Sonatype is relied on by more than 10 million software developers to innovate faster while mitigating security risks inherent in open source.

Till Payments is an emerging full-service, merchant-centric, payments management platform provider.

VSHN helps software developers to run their applications agile and 24/7 on any infrastructure.

Associate members of The Linux Foundation include of government agencies and not-for-profit organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to building, sustaining, and using open source technologies. The following organizations are new Linux Foundation Associate members:

Blockchain@Berkeley is a student-run organization at UC Berkeley dedicated to serving the Berkeley and greater East Bay crypto and blockchain communities.

and greater East Bay crypto and blockchain communities. Ministry of Digital Affairs - Poland aims to create a digital boost for the development of Poland by developing broadband infrastructure, supporting the creation of web content and e-services and promoting digital competences among citizens.

aims to create a digital boost for the development of by developing broadband infrastructure, supporting the creation of web content and e-services and promoting digital competences among citizens. Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI) uses blockchain and related technologies to make mobility safer, greener and more affordable.

New Mexico Consortium is non-profit corporation formed by the three New Mexico universities in order to facilitate research in the state of New Mexico , and specifically to increase research collaborations between universities, industry and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

With the support of its members, The Linux Foundation hosts open source projects across technologies including networking, security, cloud, blockchain, and more. This collaborative development model is helping technology advance at a rapid pace in a way that benefits individuals and organizations around the world.

