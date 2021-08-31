2600Hz and TeamMate Technology Announce Partnership to Offer Microsoft Teams Integration

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz, a leading provider of unified business communications and the world-renowned KAZOO platform, and TeamMate Technology, a leading Microsoft Teams integration provider, have created a strategic partnership to provide 2600Hz customers with a Microsoft Teams direct routing integration. Microsoft Teams direct routing offers a SIP trunk integration from Teams to KAZOO for making outbound and receiving inbound calls from within the Teams application.

"We understand that Teams is becoming the preferred workspace for many businesses. Our partnership with TeamMate gives our partners the ability to offer a much-requested integration, while also keeping their callflows, apps, and other essential tools available within KAZOO," said 2600Hz Co-CEO Patrick Sullivan.

"2600Hz has the most popular open-source, multi-tenant cloud PBX technology. KAZOO service providers, like service providers on all PBX platforms, are asking how they can easily integrate with Microsoft Teams," said Micah Singer, Managing Director of TeamMate Technology. "With the TeamMate Connector, any KAZOO service provider now has an automated tool to add the Microsoft Teams dial-pad as another phone option complete with multi-level support, branding, and a Teams Application."

With this integration, 2600Hz has paired the convenience of the Microsoft Teams app with the resiliency and reliability of the KAZOO platform. For additional information, including when the integration will be available for beta testing and production, click here .

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform, KAZOO, modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs which provide access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com .

About TeamMate Technology: TeamMate Technology builds and operates cloud software that integrates communication services – PBX, SIP Trunks, and business SMS – into Microsoft Teams. TeamMate Technology works with partners including Hosted PBX service providers, PBX manufacturers, MSPs, and technology distributors who need to integrate with Microsoft Teams. For more information, please visit https://www.teammatetechnology.com .

2600Hz Contact:

Alisa Bartash

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

TeamMate Contact:

Micah Singer

Managing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE 2600hz, Inc.

