2600Hz Announces Platinum & Gold Sponsors for KAZOOcon 2018 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz, the leading Unified Communications platform, is proud to highlight the Platinum and Gold sponsors for this years KAZOOcon 2018 program. This year, we're proud to welcome our two platinum sponsors: Yealink and Number.io.

Yealink has been a long-standing partner of 2600Hz and has been providing customers across the globe with innovative and easy-to-use VoIP devices for their business. When using Yealink phones with the KAZOO platform, users can set up phones and devices in a matter of minutes, ensuring quick ramp up for business operations. "We are proud to present our latest solutions and added value to the attendees of KAZOOcon 2018. We are excited to demonstrate how to incorporate Yealink phones in 2600Hz's amazing KAZOO platform, and we are confident to convince the users that Yealink keeps working closely with 2600Hz to provide service providers with optimized products and superior services," said William Liu, director of business development, North America.

Number.io (R2) is new to the 2600Hz partner landscape. Number.io is a carrier specializing in high-fidelity SIP trunking and numbering resources. "We're excited to explore opportunities with 2600Hz and proud to be a platinum sponsor at this year's KAZOOcon conference," said Ryan Krakower, CEO of Number.io. "Our API-driven products enable you to operate, communicate and grow exponentially so the collaboration with 2600Hz seemed like a perfect opportunity to provide various communications channels with an end-to-end solution."

2600Hz would also like to thank our Gold KAZOOcon sponsors: Telnyx & Rev.io. Telnyx is another long-standing partner of 2600Hz who provide exceptional carrier services to small and large companies across the globe. Telnyx services compliment the 2600Hz platform KAZOO, offering an end-to-end experience for service providers, VARs, SMBs and enterprise businesses. "We continue to look for opportunities to strengthen our partnership with 2600Hz, and we're thrilled to be sponsoring this year's KAZOOcon," says Telnyx Director of Sales Mclain Roth. "This is also a chance for us to officially launch the integration of the Telnyx services with the KAZOO platform." Roth – who will be speaking at the event in San Diego – adds that "being a part of the 2600Hz ecosystem means a more streamlined experience from carrier to CPaaS provider."

Rev.io is a new partner that recently engaged with 2600Hz. Rev.io services compliment the 2600Hz platform KAZOO with style. "Rev.io is incredibly excited to sponsor KAZOOcon for the first time this year." Evan Rice, VP of Sales and Marketing adds "Expanding our ecosystem of partners is a top priority for Rev.io and we're looking forward to supporting 2600Hz at this event, learning more about their platform and cultivating our relationship further. Rev.io exists to help clients grow revenue efficiently and the partnership we've built with 2600Hz does just that. Rev.io and 2600Hz are a great match as we both are highly focused on the rapidly growing VoIP and UCaaS space."

Inspired by KAZOO, the most powerful open-core platform and hosted by 2600Hz, KAZOOcon brings together developers, managed service providers, value-added resellers, carriers, telecom evangelists and many others for a two-day conference that fosters thought leadership from industry experts, launching of cutting-edge products and providing education on creating a truly unified communications system in any business dynamic. KAZOO enables service providers to deliver unique value to end users and drive more recurring revenue. To learn more about the event and all the exciting details, check out the official website here.

About 2600Hz:

2600Hz's cloud communications platform modernizes how businesses provide telephony services to their customers.

KAZOO, the revolutionary open-source, distributed multi-tenant platform, is a thoughtfully engineered mixture of tools built by leaders in the telecom industry and implemented to offer a feature-rich enterprise telecom solution. 2600Hz has expanded to offer a full enterprise-PBX as well as a hosted version. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 100-plus APIs that give them full access to the building blocks of the entire platform. For more information, please visit http://www.2600Hz.com.

Founded in 2011, 2600Hz is a privately owned company based in San Francisco, California.

