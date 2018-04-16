2600Hz Announces Sponsors and Speakers for KAZOOcon 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz, the leading unified communications platform, is proud to announce sponsors and speakers lined up to enrich the KAZOOcon 2018 program.

Inspired by KAZOO, the most powerful open-core platform and hosted by 2600Hz, KAZOOcon brings together developers, managed service providers, value-added resellers, carriers, telecom evangelists and many others for a two-day conference that fosters thought leadership from industry experts, launches cutting-edge products and provides education on creating a truly unified communications system in any business dynamic.

The core themes for KAZOOcon 2018 will focus on educating both business and technical minds on how to build and manage a secure and dynamic UC platform, while also bringing forth years of industry insight from business leaders across the unified communications world. The scheduled keynotes will cover everything from the KAZOO Roadmap to high-profile industry leaders such as Slack and Ooma sharing best practices on their successes across the communications world. Breakout sessions will deep dive into both business and technical topics such as: "Developing a Bulletproof Platform: Understanding Provisioning & Failover Opportunities" and "A New Way to Build Innovative CPaaS Apps" or " Securing a Powerful Brand in Communications" and "The Ultimate Guide to Transitioning a VAR into a Complete Cloud Service Provider."

And we can't forget about our amazing event sponsors, given they are such a significant piece of the KAZOOcon experience. This year, we're excited to partner with our Platinum Sponsors: Yealink and R Squared. Other key partners sponsoring KAZOOcon this year include Telnyx, Vinix, ChikPea, Innovista, VoIP Innovations, SIP Oasis, Kamailio, Ooma, Audian and 888VoIP.

KAZOO enables service providers to deliver unique value to end users and drive more recurring revenue. Only 40 tickets left, so register today. To learn more about the event and all the exciting details, check out the official website here.

About 2600Hz:

2600Hz's cloud communications platform modernizes how businesses provide telephony services to their customers.

KAZOO, the revolutionary open-source, distributed multi-tenant platform, is a thoughtfully engineered mixture of tools built by leaders in the telecom industry and implemented to offer a feature-rich enterprise telecom solution. 2600Hz has expanded to offer a full enterprise-PBX as well as a hosted version. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 100-plus APIs that give them full access to the building blocks of the entire platform. For more information, please visit http://www.2600Hz.com.

Founded in 2011, 2600Hz is a privately owned company based in San Francisco, California.

