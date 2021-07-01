2600Hz Expands Global Sales Team with Hire of Demetrio Rico as Global Vice President of Sales

HENDERSON, Nev., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz , a leading provider of unified business communications and the world-renowned KAZOO platform, is excited to announce that Demetrio Rico has joined the company as Global Vice President of Sales. In this role, Rico will lead 2600Hz's global sales team and accelerate global growth for the company.

Rico has led several successful global sales teams and has contributed to the rapid growth of telcos for more than 20 years. Most recently, Rico served as Global Director, Service Provider Development for Five9 where he helped Service Providers launch Cloud Contact Center. Prior to Five9, Rico was the Director of Customer Experience for Cisco and Global Vice President of Professional Services for Broadsoft where he ran a 200-person team.

"2600Hz is excited to welcome Demetrio Rico as Global Vice President of Sales," said Patrick Sullivan, COO and Co-Founder of 2600Hz. "Demetrio's extensive knowledge of the telecom industry and service provider market, as well as his proven track record of rapid revenue growth, are outstanding. He is a huge asset to our growing team, and it is an honor to have Demetrio leading our global sales strategy."

"I am truly honored to be joining 2600Hz and look forward to building upon the company's successes," said Rico. "2600Hz has been growing rapidly, and I am excited to focus on expanding the company's presence globally. With a revolutionary solution like KAZOO, 2600Hz is uniquely positioned to help service providers around the world thrive."

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform called KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com . 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

