2600Hz Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

HENDERSON, Nev., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz , a leading provider of unified business communications, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year – Telecommunications category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"We are very excited to have won the 2022 Gold Stevie Award for Telecom Company of the Year (Medium)," said 2600Hz Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Patrick Sullivan. "It is an honor to be recognized for our innovation and growth, and we look forward to continued success throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond. This award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication our team has put into KAZOO, and I am very proud of them."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit www.2600Hz.com .

About the Stevie Awards: Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

