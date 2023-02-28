2600Hz Launches New AI Team to Transform Cloud Communications Services

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz, a leading cloud communications company, is excited to announce the establishment of a new team dedicated to the development of AI technology for the award-winning KAZOO platform. With the addition of this team, 2600Hz will continue to lead the way in innovative telecommunications solutions.

Conference recap feature (TLDR) in action.

The AI team is already implementing generative AI to develop enhanced features and functionality for the company's existing products and services, such as auto-generated conference recaps, chat bots, and voicebots for level-1 support. By leveraging AI, 2600Hz can provide service providers and telecom resellers with tools that will help them stand out in the market and future-proof their offering.

"2600Hz has always been dedicated to creating bleeding-edge technologies for the cloud communications industry, and our new AI team exemplifies us redoubling on that effort," explained Patrick Sullivan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 2600Hz. "Generative AI really represents the type of landmark shift that we saw with the rollout of the internet in the 1990s -- companies that don't embrace AI won't be here in 10 years. We're excited to have some of the best AI engineers in the industry to give our customers easy to implement tools that leverage this exciting new technology."

The use of AI technology in cloud communications is predicted to have a transformative effect on the industry. According to a recent report by Allied Research Group, AI in the telecommunications industry produced $1.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $38.8 billion by 2031.

By investing in AI technology, 2600Hz is positioning itself as a leader in the industry and ensuring that it remains at the forefront of innovation. The company's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service has already earned it a loyal following, and the addition of the AI team will only strengthen its position in the market.

