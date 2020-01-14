2600Hz Launches Next-Gen Call Center Solution Targeting Personalization of the Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz, a leading provider of unified business communications and the world-renowned KAZOO platform, unveiled their next-gen call center solution, rivaling market leaders in the call center space. Call Center Pro (CCPro) offers an intuitive and seamless call center experience and helps SMBs transform basic call center experiences into opportunities to amplify the customer experience through scalable architecture, untapped integration capabilities, and the ability to transform how customers engage with your brand.

CCPro is a high-end yet affordable solution that allows SMBs to quickly modernize their call center capabilities and amplify collaboration across various business communication tools. Paired with KAZOO's advanced UCaaS/CPaaS APIs, call center optimization can be reached in each and every business, each creating an unparalleled experience for their customers. Not only does CCPro tackle everyday call center needs (Dashboards, Quality Monitoring/Management, Skill Based Routing, Eavesdrop/Whisper/Barge, etc.) but it can be easily personalized through BI to create a custom experience between the caller and your business.

A few highlights of CCPro include:

Optimized CX Through a Highly Customizable Platform - With 300+ APIs and multiple integrations such as Zapier, Slack, and various CRMs at your fingertips you can customize how the platform works for you. Anything from personalized greetings to immediate agent access to caller information allows for a valuable customer experience.



- With 300+ APIs and multiple integrations such as Zapier, Slack, and various CRMs at your fingertips you can customize how the platform works for you. Anything from personalized greetings to immediate agent access to caller information allows for a valuable customer experience. Native Software Built into KAZOO - CCPro is fully integrated with KAZOO and offers resiliency that surpasses its competitors. Being truly geo-redundant, call centers using CCPro will always be up and running no matter what, and CCPro users never need to worry about dropped calls or outages.



- CCPro is fully integrated with KAZOO and offers resiliency that surpasses its competitors. Being truly geo-redundant, call centers using CCPro will always be up and running no matter what, and CCPro users never need to worry about dropped calls or outages. Ease of Use for All - CCPro was designed to be deployed rapidly and offer a seamless end user experience. Easy-to-use features and functionality save time, offer the highest quality service, and fast performance all within a simple yet modern interface.

2600Hz's CEO, Darren Schreiber, stated, "Our focus since day one has been to create a communications platform that could increase business efficiency while simultaneously making the experience fun and engaging. Allowing customers to take boring, plain old call center technology and hook it into other business systems to automate and expedite the user experience creates unlimited possibilities. Making this technology accessible to SMBs takes things even further."

To elevate the experience even more, 2600Hz has partnered with Xarios Technologies to further amplify reporting and analytics ensuring the highest level of service possible. With Dimensions by Xarios, CCPro users will have powerful historical and real-time call data needed to ensure the highest level of call center productivity. More to come over the next few weeks.

About 2600Hz:

2600Hz's cloud communications platform modernizes how businesses provide services to their customers. KAZOO, the revolutionary, distributed multi-tenant platform, is a thoughtfully engineered mixture of tools built by leaders in the telecom industry and implemented to offer a feature-rich enterprise UCaaS/CPaaS solution. 2600Hz has expanded to offer a full enterprise-PBX as well as a hosted version. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs that give access to the building blocks of the entire platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com . Founded in 2010, 2600Hz is a privately owned company based in San Francisco, California.

2600Hz Contact:

Miriam Libonati

Director, Head of Marketing

415-866-7900

miriam@2600hz.com

SOURCE 2600Hz

Related Links

https://www.2600hz.com

