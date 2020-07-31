2600Hz Named Best Wholesale Cloud Communications Provider of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz , a leading provider of unified business communications and the world-renowned KAZOO platform, has been named Best Wholesale Cloud Communications Provider of the Year by a panel of industry-leading analysts as part of the UC Today UC Awards 2020 .

During the awards ceremony, UC Today publisher Rob Scott stated the category was open to providers demonstrating channel growth and success. After Blair Pleasant, President and Principal Analyst of COMMfusion, announced 2600Hz as the winner, Scott stated that 2600Hz won because "KAZOO by 2600Hz offers Service Providers a fully white labeled UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solution enabling partners to differentiate their offerings." Scott also applauded 2600Hz's accomplishment of launching six new products in the first five months of 2020, including a new call center solution, new mobile apps, and video conferencing and collaboration.

"We are very excited to have won the award for Best Wholesale Cloud Communications Providers. It is an honor to be recognized for our innovation and growth and we look forward to continued success throughout the remainder of 2020 and beyond. This award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication our team has put into KAZOO, and I am very proud of them," said 2600Hz COO and Co-Founder Patrick Sullivan.

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform modernizes how businesses provide services to their customers. KAZOO, the revolutionary, distributed multi-tenant platform, is a thoughtfully engineered mixture of tools built by leaders in the telecom industry and implemented to offer a feature-rich enterprise UCaaS, CPaaS, CCaaS, mobile, and remote collaboration solution. 2600Hz has expanded to offer a full enterprise-PBX as well as a hosted version. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs that give access to the building blocks of the entire platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com . Founded in 2010, 2600Hz is a privately-owned company based in San Francisco, California.

2600Hz Contact:

Alisa Bartash

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE 2600hz, Inc.

Related Links

www.2600hz.com

