$26B Undersea Warfare Systems Market Outlook, 2018-2028 - Global Conflicts, Modernization Programs, Advancements in Unmanned Platforms

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Undersea Warfare Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The undersea warfare market is estimated at around USD 19 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 26 Billion by 2028. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.6%. The fastest-growing segment is expected to be the Unmanned Platforms market, this market is expected to experience double-digit CAGR.



The constant struggle for supremacy between a successful submarine mission and a submarine neutralization has fueled the innovations in the submarine market. This power struggle has also indirectly acted as a catalyst for the ASW market. Unlike the Air platforms, the harsh environmental conditions act as a key barrier to the endurance of these platforms. The unmanned platforms are predominantly powered by battery, however, it is expected that alternate sources of power, like fuel cells, could be implemented shortly.



The study period of this report is between 2018-2028, however, the forecast period is between 2020-2028.

Report Coverage



Understand the key trends and market dynamics in the Undersea Warfare Systems Market.

Understand the key technology trends which are expected to shape the market during the forecast period.

Detailed PEST analysis to understand the Political, Economic, Social and Technology in the Undersea Warfare Market.

Porter's Analysis highlights the market attractiveness of the Undersea Warfare Market.

The country analysis chapter covers the undersea warfare fleet across major countries.

The market forecast chapter also covers the ASW market in brief.

The market opportunity chapter highlights the key areas which are expected to create higher market opportunities for the stakeholders in this market.

The Events Based Forecast chapter covers the major scenarios which could affect the forecast in this market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report?

1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.5.2 Defense Professionals

1.5.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers

1.5.4 Civil Government Leaders & Planners

1.5.5 Financial analysts, Investors, Consultants

1.6 Language



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Undersea Warfare Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current Market Overview in the Global Underwater Warfare Market

3.1 Market Introduction

3.1.1 Submarines

3.2 Current Market Overview

3.2.1 Undersea Warfare Systems Classifications

3.2.2 Key Focus Areas of Undersea Warfare Platforms

3.2.3 US Defense Budget Analysis

3.3 Technology Analysis in the Global Undersea Warfare Market

3.3.1 Endurance

3.3.2 Information Transfer

3.3.3 Advanced Technologies

3.3.4 Defense System

3.3.5 AUV Swarms

3.3.6 Imitation Games

3.3.7 Lunar Laser

3.3.8 Robotic Autonomous Vehicle

3.3.9 Armed Autonomous Underwater Vehicle



4 Market Segmentation



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Global Conflicts

5.1.2 Defense Budget

5.1.3 Advancements in Unmanned Platform

5.1.4 Anti-Submarine Warfare

5.1.5 Modernization Programs

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Long Range Strike Capability

5.2.2 Changing Warfare Environment

5.2.3 High Life Cycle Cost

5.3 Market Challenges

5.3.1 Accidents and Incidents

5.3.2 Maintenance Cycles

5.4 PEST Analysis

5.4.1 Political

5.4.2 Economic

5.4.3 Social

5.4.4 Technology

5.5 Porter's Five Forces

5.5.1 Competitive Rivalry

5.5.2 Buyer Power

5.5.3 Threat of Substitute

5.5.4 Suppliers Power

5.5.5 Threat of new entrants



6 Country Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 China Undersea Warfare Market

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Submarine

6.2.3 Mine Warfare

6.3 Russia

6.4 Japan

6.5 South Korea

6.6 Turkey

6.7 India

6.8 Taiwan

6.9 United Kingdom

6.10 United States



7 Global Undersea Warfare Market to 2028 (Including ASW)

7.1 Total Global Market by Combat Type to 2028

7.1.1 Total Global Anti-Submarine Warfare Market by Platform to 2028



8 Global Undersea Warfare Market to 2028

8.1 Total Global Market by Platform to 2028

8.2 Total Global Market by Platform (By Region) to 2028

8.2.1 Submarine

8.2.2 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Total Global Market by Platform (By Role) to 2028



9 Global Undersea Warfare Market to 2028

9.1 Total Global Market by Systems to 2028

9.2 Total Global Market by Systems (By Platforms) to 2028

9.2.1 Weapon Systems

9.2.2 Communication Systems

9.2.3 Sensors & SONAR

9.2.4 Countermeasure Systems

9.2.5 Main Structure

9.2.6 Auxiliary Systems

9.2.7 Propulsion Systems



10 Global Undersea Warfare by Mode of Operation to 2028

10.1 Total Global Market by Mode of Operation to 2028

10.2 Total Global Market by Mode of Operation (By Role) to 2028

10.2.1 Manned Operation

10.2.2 Autonomous Operation

10.2.3 Remotely Operated

10.3 Total Global Market by Mode of Operation (By Region) to 2028



11 Opportunity Analysis

11.1 By Region

11.2 By Platform

11.3 By System

11.4 By Mode of Operation

11.5 By Role



12 Events Based Forecast

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Events Based Scenario 1

12.3 Events Based Scenario 2



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Thales Underwater Systems

13.1.1 Company profile

13.1.2 Products & Services

13.1.3 Segment Revenue

13.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

13.1.5 Recent contract wins

13.1.6 Recent Projects Completed

13.1.7 Strategic Alliances

13.1.8 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Boeing

13.3 BAE Systems

13.4 Northrop Grumman

13.5 Lockheed Martin

13.6 Raytheon

13.7 Harris Corporation

13.8 Leonardo S.p.A.

13.9 Ultra-Electronics

13.10 Kongsberg Gruppen

13.11 QinetiQ

13.12 Saab AB



14 Conclusions and Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwmsc7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

