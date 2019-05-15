26FIVE Wins Platinum and Gold for iBASIS in Digital and Branding Hermes Awards

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 26FIVE Global Lab Inc. ("26FIVE"), a growth management consulting firm and its creative labs worldwide, was awarded both Platinum and Gold Hermes Creative Awards for its work for iBASIS, the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide, recently acquired by the Tofane Group.

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (www.amcpros.com). The organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, media, production and freelance professionals. 26FIVE was recognized for wins in the following categories: Platinum for the new iBASIS Digital Overall and Gold for Company Branding.

Early 2019, iBASIS' acquisition by French group Tofane Global propelled the company rebrand and its relaunch across the industry. The transaction catapulted iBASIS' position from ninth- to third-largest global operator, delivering a new model in driving digital transformation across the telecom industry. iBASIS selected 26FIVE late 2018 for the brand transformation project after the firm successfully completed an earlier brand consolidation project for Tofane, unifying its September 2018 acquisition of Altice Europe N.V., international voice carrier business in France, Portugal and the Dominican Republic.

Celine Gregoire, VP marketing, iBASIS, comments, "We had a tight time frame and an extremely complex mandate to bring the new iBASIS to life, liaising globally across newly acquired companies, aligning all entities under the new brand and crafting a position that is compelling to operators and digital players. The new brand experience is a bridge to unify all our stakeholders under the promise to 'Be There First' in achieving the journey to digital transformation."

"iBASIS is one of those outstanding projects where you know the results will go beyond creativity and experience but will have a true impact of the business and its industry. We are thrilled the new iBASIS brand and digital experience was recognized by our peers," says Trevor Lewis, 26FIVE digital lead.

Leading the project for 26FIVE were Trevor Lewis as digital lead, Austin Lee and Marco Velasquez as creative leads, Stephanie Liu and Claire Butkus Rogers as content leads and Sophie Ann Terrisse as brand transformation advisor. Over the years, the firm has worked with notable tech companies, such as Equinix, Medidata, Tata Communications, Vodafone and Veon, to support them through their growth agenda.

About 26FIVE Global Lab Inc.

26FIVE is a brand growth consulting firm powered by its creative and tech labs in India, Europe and Asia. The firm put brands at the heart of driving high returns, both on revenue and on responsibility. Independent and global, 26FIVE partners with VCs, start-ups and F100 seeking reinvention, business acceleration and transformation. Founded in 2016 through the integration of firms cumulating 35 years of expertise across technology and marketing, 26FIVE is headquartered in New York City.

