26Health Announces New Board Leadership

ORLANDO, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CeCe Teneal, a world-renowned singer and entertainer, has been announced as the new chair of the Board of Directors for 26Health. Teneal joined the board in 2021 and most recently served as treasurer, overseeing the organization's financial management.

"As the chairwoman of the Board of Directors for 26Health, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the board for placing their confidence in me," said Teneal. "Together, we will work tirelessly to drive our mission forward to ensure equitable access to healthcare for every individual, regardless of their background. Healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. I am committed to serving the underprivileged and underserved because we encompass every letter. No one should be left behind."

Teneal replaces outgoing chair Dr. David J. Hardrick, who held the position since May 2023. Last month, 26Health also announced that Latrice Stewart, a longtime health executive, has been appointed interim CEO. Teneal and Stewart will work closely with the board to execute the organization's goals of accessible healthcare for all.

"I am incredibly optimistic about the future of 26Health, especially under the leadership of our Interim CEO, Latrice Stewart," said Teneal. "With the support of our dedicated board and talented staff, I am confident that we will make a significant impact in bridging the gap to health equity in the communities we serve. At 26Health, we will create a future where every individual can thrive and experience optimal well-being."

About 26Health

Since 2011, 26Health has been at the forefront of compassionate and expert healthcare for the LGBTQIA+ community and will continue to focus on every letter. That means primary care, mental health counseling and HIV/STI testing for the uninsured and underinsured, regardless of their ability to pay.

Appointments for medical services, mental health counseling, adoption services or testing can be made by calling 321-800-2922 or through our website at 26health.org/book.

