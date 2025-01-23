26Health Celebrates Grand Opening of Renovated Orlando Facility on January 29th

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year brings new beginnings for 26Health and its patients with the grand opening of a newly renovated facility in Orlando.

After nearly a year of construction and dust, the media and the public are cordially invited to join 26Health leadership as they officially cut the ribbon on this much-anticipated expansion. The new space represents a significant step forward in the organization's long-standing commitment to providing accessible and high-quality healthcare to the residents of Central Florida.

"We wanted to build upon our commitment of providing the care they need in a compassionate and welcoming environment." Post this

"From the very start, we had our patients and the community as the focus for this renovation. We wanted to build upon our commitment of providing the primary and mental health care they need in a compassionate and welcoming environment," said 26Health President and CEO Latrice Stewart, "We can't wait to celebrate with them."

During the grand opening event, attendees will have the chance to participate in guided tours of the new spaces. These tours will offer an in-depth look at the new clinic, showcasing its state-of-the-art equipment and modern design. Attendees will also be able to explore the newly revamped 26Spa & Aesthetics, experiencing firsthand the amenities and services offered.

The event will also include a tour of the updated event space, highlighting its versatility for a variety of functions. Finally, attendees can examine the 26Health mobile unit, a crucial component of the organization's outreach efforts, designed to bring healthcare to underserved communities.

Event Details:

What: 26Health Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

When: January 29, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Where: 26Health, 801 N. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

Media and members of the public wishing to attend the event should RSVP here.

We look forward to marking this exciting milestone in health equity with our Central Florida community and the incredible people we serve.

Media Contact:

Len Kiese

VP of Brand Management

26Health

Phone: 321-800-2922 x1121

Email: [email protected]

About 26Health

Since 2011, 26Health has been at the forefront of compassionate and expert healthcare for the LGBTQIA+ community and will continue to focus on every letter. That means primary care, mental health counseling and HIV/STI testing for the uninsured and underinsured, regardless of their ability to pay.

Appointments for medical services, mental health counseling, adoption services or testing can be made by calling 321-800-2922 or through our website at 26health.org/book.

SOURCE 26 Health, Inc.