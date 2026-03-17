26th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival Returns April 12-19, 2026 with Record 450 Films from 65+ Countries

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th annual Beverly Hills Film Festival® (BHFF) will return from April 12 – April 19, 2026, marking its largest and most internationally diverse edition to date. With a record-breaking 450 films representing more than 65 countries, the 2026 festival underscores its growing global influence as a premier showcase for filmmakers.

Celebrating more than two decades of international cinema, the Beverly Hills Film Festival continues to serve as a high-profile gathering point for established industry leaders, tastemakers, and global audiences. This year's expansive slate spans narrative features, documentaries, shorts, animation, and experimental works, reflecting the evolving landscape of global storytelling and the increasing cross-border collaboration that shapes today's film industry.

The festival will kick off with its signature opening night celebration at The Beverly Hilton, for a glitzy night of red-carpet spectacle and old-school Hollywood glamour, all in the heart of Beverly Hills. The weeklong celebration will culminate in the festival's renowned black-tie Awards Gala, where standout filmmakers will be honored for excellence in cinematic achievement.

This year's highlights, all playing at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatres, include the following titles:

Sock it To me: The Legend of George Schlatter , directed by Chris Coronado, starring Tom Hanks, Billy Crystal, Goldie Hawn, Martin Short, Lily Tomlin, Michael Douglas, Bill Maher, Jimmy Kimmel, Sherry Lansing, Jay Leno, Clive Davis, and many more.

, directed by Chris Coronado, starring Tom Hanks, Billy Crystal, Goldie Hawn, Martin Short, Lily Tomlin, Michael Douglas, Bill Maher, Jimmy Kimmel, Sherry Lansing, Jay Leno, Clive Davis, and many more. Boris is Dead , directed by James Cullen Bressack, starring Dane Cook, Cam Gigandet, Jesse Metcalfe, James Duval, Steven Bauer, and Martin & Jesse Kove.

, directed by James Cullen Bressack, starring Dane Cook, Cam Gigandet, Jesse Metcalfe, James Duval, Steven Bauer, and Martin & Jesse Kove. Eddie Cochran: Don't Forget Me , directed by Kristy Bell, starring Kiefer Sutherland, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Roger Daltrey, Billy Idol, John Waters, Linda Perry, Sting, and Yungblud.

directed by Kristy Bell, starring Kiefer Sutherland, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Roger Daltrey, Billy Idol, John Waters, Linda Perry, Sting, and Yungblud. The Highest Stakes , directed by Tony Dean Smith, starring Seth Green, Kevin Dillon, Charlie Weber, and Dylan Walsh.

, directed by Tony Dean Smith, starring Seth Green, Kevin Dillon, Charlie Weber, and Dylan Walsh. Crystal Cross , directed by Richie James Follin, starring Rubyrose Hill, Missi Pyle, Samantha Robinson, and Lukas Haas.

, directed by Richie James Follin, starring Rubyrose Hill, Missi Pyle, Samantha Robinson, and Lukas Haas. Elvis, Rocky, & Me: The Carol Connors Story , directed by Alex Rotaru, starring Carol Connors, Barbi Benton, Mike Tyson, Dionne Warwick, and Diane Warren.

directed by Alex Rotaru, starring Carol Connors, Barbi Benton, Mike Tyson, Dionne Warwick, and Diane Warren. Bonding, directed by Victoria Trofimenko, starring Jefferson White, Gloria Reuben, Tate Donovan, and Alexandra Doke.

Throughout the week, attendees can expect high-profile premieres, filmmaker Q&As, curated panel discussions, and industry networking events designed to spark collaboration and spotlight bold new voices. Outdoor programming and special events across Beverly Hills further reinforce the city's role as both backdrop and cultural catalyst for the global film community.

"Each year, the Beverly Hills Film Festival brings together some of the brightest filmmakers working today and showcases extraordinary examples of filmmaking from around the world," said Nino Simone, President and Founder of the festival. "There is a unique energy and spirit here in Beverly Hills that simply doesn't happen anywhere else. The festival has grown into a true destination for the global film community, a place where exciting new voices in cinema are discovered while the legends who shaped this industry are celebrated and honored."

In partnership and hosted at The Beverly Hilton, the festival continues to position Beverly Hills as a global destination for arts and culture, generating international visibility while supporting local businesses, hospitality, and tourism.

"We are delighted to welcome the Beverly Hills Film Festival back to The Beverly Hilton in 2026. As an iconic destination with enduring ties to film, artistry, and Hollywood history, the hotel has long served as a premier gathering place for storytellers and industry visionaries from around the world," said David Ecija, General Manager at The Beverly Hilton. "This continued partnership reflects our shared commitment to celebrating creative excellence and honoring the craft of cinema. We are proud to once again host filmmakers, industry leaders, and distinguished guests as they come together in the heart of Beverly Hills to recognize the transformative power of storytelling and the lasting impact of film."

The 2026 festival is made possible through the support of its distinguished partners, including The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Official Hotel and Awards Venue Partner; Love Beverly Hills, Official Host Destination Partner; Ovation Hollywood, Official Outdoor Panel Venue Partner; TCL Chinese Theatres, Official Screening Partner; Maison Perrier, Official Water Partner; Aix Rosé, Official Rosé Partner; Fever-Tree, Official Mixer Partner; and Peroni, Official Beer and Non-Alcoholic Beer Partner. Their collaboration enhances the festival experience, from world-class hospitality and iconic venues to curated culinary and beverage offerings that elevate each event throughout the week.

For more information about the festival, please visit beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com

About Beverly Hills Film Festival® (BHFF):

The Beverly Hills Film Festival® is an internationally acclaimed celebration of cinematic excellence, presenting bold films from around the world in the heart of Beverly Hills. Renowned for its red-carpet premieres, industry panels, and star-studded awards ceremony, BHFF brings together filmmakers, industry leaders, tastemakers, and global audiences in one of the world's most iconic cultural destinations. Dedicated to innovation, discovery, and meaningful industry connection, the festival serves as a premier platform for emerging and established talent to gain international recognition.

SOURCE Beverly Hills Film Festival