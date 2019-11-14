26th Annual Distressed Investing Conference Program & Faculty

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Group, Inc. is hosting the 26th Annual Distressed Investing Conference on Mon., Dec. 2, 2019, at The Harmonie Club located at 4 East 60th Street in Midtown Manhattan. This is the oldest and most respected event in the distressed investing community, attracting leading hedge fund managers, lenders, private equity investors, advisers, journalists and other professionals.

"We're honored to bring together an array of corporate restructuring professionals, lenders, and debt and equity investors in high-profile chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and out-of-court restructurings who place their resources and reputations at risk to produce stellar results by preserving jobs, rebuilding broken businesses, and efficiently redeploying underutilized assets in the marketplace," says Peter A. Chapman, Beard Group's CEO.

This year's conference panels and faculty members are:

8:00 a.m. -- Chairs' Opening Remarks -- Harold L. Kaplan, Partner, FOLEY & LARDNER LLP, and Norm Lieu, Director, CONWAY MACKENZIE, INC.

8:10 a.m. -- Year in Review & New Business Opportunities -- Steven L. Gidumal, Managing Partner, VIRTUS CAPITAL, LP

8:50 a.m. -- A Global Perspective on Distressed Investing Opportunities in both the US and International Markets -- William A. Brandt, Jr., Founder & Executive Chairman, DEVELOPMENT SPECIALISTS INC. ; Hon. Cecelia G. Morris, Chief Judge, U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT OF THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK; Andrew J. Herenstein, Managing Principal, MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL; and William P. Weintraub, Partner, GOODWIN PROCTOR.

10:00 a.m. -- Selecting and Managing Post-Restructured Boards -- Steven A. Seiden, President, SEIDEN KRIEGER ASSOCIATES; Jon Weber, Head of Portfolio Company Management, BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC; Alan Carr, CEO, DRIVETRAIN, LLC; and Michael Leitner, Managing Director, BLACKROCK, INC.

10:50 a.m. -- How Distressed Investors Maximize the Value of Deferred Tax Assets -- Timothy E. Brog, CEO, RUBICON TECHNOLOGY; Ken Grossman, Partner, SIGNATURE INVESTMENTS; and Sara B. Zablotney, Partner, KIRKLAND & ELLIS.

11:45 a.m. -- Annual Awards Luncheon, presenting the Harvey R. Miller Outstanding Achievement Award for Service to the Restructuring Industry to Tim Coleman, Global Chairman of the Restructuring and Special Situations Group at PJT PARTNERS, and an interview conducted by the Hon. James M. Peck, Global Co-Chair of Business Restructuring & Insolvency, MORRISON & FOERSTER.

1:30 p.m. -- Puerto Rico's Financial Management and Oversight Board Presents a Plan for Recovery -- Andrew Scurria, Reporter, WALL STREET JOURNAL; Sean Gumbs, Senior Managing Director, FTI CONSULTING; Natalie Jaresko, Executive Director, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; Matthew Rodrigue, Managing Director, MILLER BUCKFIRE; and Brad Setser, Senior Fellow, COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS.

2:20 p.m. -- Valuation Committee: Estimating PG&E's Wildfire Liability -- Edward S. Weisfelner, Partner, BROWN RUDNICK; Emily Slater, Managing Director, BURFORD CAPITAL; Philip Smyth, Senior Director, FITCH RATINGS; and Arik Van Zandt, Managing Director, ALVAREZ & MARSAL.

3:40 p.m. -- 3:40 p.m. -- Crisis in the Oilpatch - Danger or Opportunity for Lenders and Distressed Investors? -- John P. Melko, Partner, FOLEY & LARDNER; Robert Albergotti, Managing Director, Houston, ALIXPARTNERS, LLP; Todd Dittman, Head of Energy, ANGELO GORDON; and Elena Robciuc, Managing Director, Energy Group, Head of Reserve Based Finance Americas, SOCIETE GENERALE.

4:30 p.m. -- Investors' Roundtable -- Steven L. Gidumal, Managing Partner, VIRTUS CAPITAL, LP; Gary E. Hindes, Managing Director, THE DELAWARE BAY COMPANY LLC; Dave Miller, Portfolio Manager, ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT CORP.; Richard Fels, Managing Partner, ODEON CAPITAL GROUP; and Matthew Dundon, Principal, DUNDON ADVISERS, LLC.

5:30 p.m. -- Dinner (for all delegates, speakers and honorees) honoring the 2019 Turnarounds & Workouts Outstanding Young Restructuring Lawyers:

Jonathan Canfield at STROOCK & STROOCK & LAVAN LLP

at STROOCK & STROOCK & LAVAN LLP Lauren C. Doyle at MILBANK LLP

at MILBANK LLP Chris Gartman at HUGHES HUBBARD & REED LLP

at HUGHES HUBBARD & REED LLP David Nigel Griffiths at WEIL, GOTSHAL & MANGES LLP

at WEIL, GOTSHAL & MANGES LLP George R. Howard at SKADDEN, ARPS, SLATE, MEAGHER & FLOM LLP

at SKADDEN, ARPS, SLATE, MEAGHER & FLOM LLP Brad Kahn at AKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP

at AKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP Jessica Liou at WEIL, GOTSHAL & MANGES LLP

at WEIL, GOTSHAL & MANGES LLP Jennifer Marines at MORRISON & FOERSTER LLP

at MORRISON & FOERSTER LLP Oscar Pinkas at DENTONS

at DENTONS Brian Schartz at KIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP

at KIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP Eli Vonnegut at DAVIS POLK & WARDWELL LLP

Joe Zujkowski at O'MELVENY & MYERS LLP

with awards being presented by Stephanie Wickouski, Partner, BRYAN CAVE LEIGHTON PAISNER LLP.

This year's conference sponsors are:

Conway MacKenzie , Inc.

, Inc. Development Specialists, Inc.

Discover Puerto Rico

Foley & Lardner LLP

Milbank LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Covenant Review

Debtwire

LevFin Insights

New Generation Research

PacerMonitor

Reorg Research

ValuePlays

Visit http://www.DistressedInvestingConference.com/ for registration details and additional information about each panel discussion.

Beard Group, Inc. publishes Turnarounds & Workouts, Troubled Company Reporter, and Troubled Company Prospector. Visit http://bankrupt.com/freetrial/ for a trial subscription to one or more of Beard Group's corporate restructuring publications.

