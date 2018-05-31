26th SMRP Annual Conference to Feature NASA Keynote, Iconic Facility Tours

More than 1,000 attendees will gather for this premier event that offers maintenance, reliability and asset management practitioners and professionals the opportunity to learn and network from their peers around the world. Captain Mark Kelly's keynote will kick off the event as he shares lessons and experiences from his time in the U.S. Navy and with NASA.

"This year's Annual Conference addresses important topics and issues in our profession, from what our businesses are doing to address the growing skills gap to ensuring best practices for implementing Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies," said Erin Erickson, SMRP executive director. "We're looking forward to hosting attendees and showcasing the great city of Orlando while pushing our profession forward."

The 26th SMRP Annual Conference features four facility tours at some of Orlando's most iconic companies and institutions, including Kennedy Space Center, Walt Disney World, SeaWorld and University of Central Florida. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take the CMRP, CMRT or CAMA exams and earn their credentials.

Discounted early bird registration is available until September 7, 2018. To register and learn more about the event, visit smrp.org/conference.

The Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP) is a nonprofit professional society formed by practitioners to advance the maintenance, reliability and physical asset management profession. SMRP's membership consists of more than 6,000 individuals, practitioners, companies and students around the world. SMRP is committed to sustaining best practices and developing leaders in the profession by offering education resources, world-class certifications and knowledge-sharing opportunities for members. For more information, visit www.smrp.org.

