$27.25 Billion Ampoules and Blister Packaging Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027

The Global Ampoules and Blister Packaging market accounted for $11.92 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $27.25 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for product safety & protection, rising geriatric population and prevalence of diseases are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, stringent government regulations in various end-user industries and high volatile raw material prices are restraining factors for the market.



An ampoule is a little fixed glass or plastic sealed bottle, which is utilized to contain and preserve a sample, usually a solid or fluid. The rugged material used for blister packs makes them ideal for a wide range of applications, such as pharmaceuticals, electronic hardware, or toy products. Ampoules packaging is generally used to protect liquid or solution from air and contaminants. Blister packs eliminate the need for additional cartons, thereby reducing the cost of packaging.



Based on End User, Pharmaceuticals and healthcare segment is likely to have a huge demand because ampoules and blisters are highly valued for protective properties, flexibility, cost viability, and prerequisites of the pharmaceutical & healthcare packaging industry.



By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing allergies and health acquired infections in emerging countries and this has increased number of drugs and vaccines in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ampoules

5.2.1 Glass

5.2.2 Plastic

5.3 Blisters

5.3.1 Polypropylene

5.3.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate

5.3.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

5.3.4 Other Blisters

5.4 Aluminium

5.5 Paper and Paperboard



6 Global Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market, By End user

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumer Goods

6.3 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

6.4 Food

6.5 Industrial

6.6 Personal care

6.7 Other End users



7 Global Ampoules and Blister Packaging Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 WestRock Company

9.2 Sonoco Products Company.

9.3 Schott AG

9.4 Perlen Packaging AG

9.5 Nipro Corporation

9.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

9.7 Klockner Pentaplast Group

9.8 James Alexander & Co. Ltd company

9.9 J.Penner Corporation

9.10 Gerresheimer AG

9.11 E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company

9.12 Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

9.13 Berry Plastics

9.14 Bemis Company Inc.

9.15 AMCOR Limited

9.16 3M



