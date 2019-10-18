$27.4 Billion Transportation Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Growing Adoption of Connected and Smart Technologies in Transportation Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transportation Analytics Market by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics), Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Waterways), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Transportation Analytics Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 10.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 27.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 21.6%.



Increasing population and growing adoption of connected and smart technologies in transportation infrastructure is expected to drive the overall growth of transportation analytics market



The transportation analytics market is driven by various factors, such as connected and smart technologies in transportation infrastructure. However, recovering ROI from legacy systems hinders the growth of the market.



Europe is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the growth in investments and funding, and companies are attracting investments to develop transportation solutions and services for different applications in roadways, railways, airways, and waterways.



A rise urban population and high demographic rates, government initiatives for smart cities and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) working model, adoption of connected and smart technologies in transportation infrastructure, and growth in the number of free trade agreements are major driving forces of the transportation analytics market. The opportunities in the market comprise the design and development of connected vehicles compatible with intelligent transportation system (ITS), reduction in vehicle ownership with shared mobility, and advancements in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles.

The increment in the income of commuters among emerging economies and growing demand for various technological solutions among airlines are expected to be opportunities for the airways transportation mode. The increment in the income of commuters among emerging economies and growing demand for various technological solutions among airlines are expected to be opportunities for the airways transportation mode. The waterways mode is an important part of the global transportation market as 80% of heavy freight volume is transported via waterways.

Technological developments, including containerization and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication in waterways transport, have made a significant impact on the transportation analytics industry. Additionally, the construction of new ports in developing countries, and advancements in transportation services and software technology focused on improving and lowering operational costs of businesses have increased the demand for smart transportation technologies in the maritime mode.



Some of the major players in the transportation analytics market include IBM , Siemens, Cubic, Cellint, Alteryx, Kapsch Trafficcom (Austria), INRIX (US), Indra Sistema (Spain), Trimble (US), TomTom (Netherland), Iteris, Conduent, Hitachi, Thales, OmniTracs, Techvantage, CARTO, Syntelic, SmartDrive Systems, and enVista.



Acquisitions, partnerships, new product developments, and product enhancements are some of the key strategies implemented by the major vendors in the transportation analytics market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Connected and Smart Technologies in Transportation Infrastructure

5.2.1.2 Rising Urban Population and High Demographic Rates

5.2.1.3 Government Initiatives for Smart Cities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Recovering Roi From Legacy Systems

5.2.2.2 Compliance With Stringent Transportation Regulatory Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Designing and Developing Connected Vehicles Compatible With Its

5.2.3.2 Evolution of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Moving Diversified Portfolio of Goods to the Growing Marketplace

5.2.4.2 Integration Complexities Over Legacy Systems and Network

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 Federal Trade Commission



6 Transportation Analytics Market By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Descriptive Analytics

6.2.1 Extracting Insightful Information From the Historic Data

6.3 Predictive Analytics

6.3.1 Predictive Analytics Helps Make Travel Smoother By Optimizing Transportation Infrastructure

6.4 Prescriptive Analytics

6.4.1 Cost Saving and Performance Improvement to the Drive use of Prescriptive Analytics



7 Transportation Analytics Market By Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Roadways

7.2.1 Road Safety Management

7.2.2 Road Traffic Management

7.2.2.1 Need to Manage Both Vehicular and Non-Vehicular Traffic Boost the Need for Better Traffic Management

7.3 Railways

7.3.1 Performance Management

7.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Passengers and Expanding Rail Network Worldwide to Boost the Demand for Rail Transportation Services

7.3.2 Rail Traffic Management

7.3.2.1 Public Safety to be the Major Reason for Growth of Advanced Rail Traffic Management

7.4 Airways

7.4.1 Air Traffic Management

7.4.1.1 Increasing Flight Frequency and the Need to Avoid Air Accidents to Drive the use of Air Traffic Management

7.4.2 Route Optimization

7.4.2.1 Unpredictable Weather Conditions and Increasing Air Traffic to Boost Route Optimization in the Airways Segment

7.5 Waterways

7.5.1 Ship Monitoring

7.5.1.1 Cost Optimization to Drive Ship Monitoring Systems

7.5.2 Route Optimization



8 Transportation Analytics Market By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Microquadrant Overview

9.1.1 Visionaries

9.1.2 Innovators

9.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.1.4 Emerging Companies

9.1.5 Strength of Product Portfolio Adopted By Major Players in the Market

9.1.6 Business Strategy Excellence Adopted By Major Players in the Market



10 Company Profiles



Alteryx

CARTO

Cellint

Conduent

Cubic

Envista

Hitachi

IBM

Indra Sistemas

INRIX

Iteris

Kapsch Trafficcom

OmniTracs

Siemens

SmartDrive Systems

Syntelic

Techvantagee

Thales Group

Tom

Trimble

