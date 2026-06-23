27 American Water Drinking Water Treatment Plants Earn National Recognition by Partnership for Safe Water

Earning more recognitions than any other water utility nationwide, reflecting the company's strong commitment to high-quality drinking water

CAMDEN, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced that 27 water treatment plants were recently recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water at the Directors and Presidents level for achieving water quality excellence. The national awards, which honor efforts to continuously optimize water treatment plants and distribution system operation and performance, were recently announced by the American Water Works Association.

"American Water is dedicated to providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water to its customers," said Cheryl Norton, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at American Water. "We consistently deliver water that meets or surpasses state and federal drinking water standards so that when our customers turn on the tap, they can trust that their water is safe. It's a commitment we will not compromise on."

More American Water treatment plants were included on the list than any other water utility, with 27 of its water treatment plants across six states receiving awards. They are as follows.

Pennsylvania American Water's award-winning treatment plants:

Brownsville, Director 25

Lake Scranton, Director 25

Watres, Director 25

Susquehanna, Director 25

Norristown, Director 25

Punxsutawney, Director 25

Kane, Director 25

White Deer Creek, Director 25

Stony Garden, Director 15

Rock Run, Director 10

Hershey, President 10

Indiana, President 10

Bangor, President 10

Brownell, President 10

Nesbitt, President 10

Crystal Lake, President 10

Missouri American Water's award-winning treatment plants:

Central (County Water), Director 25

Joplin Blendville, Director 25

Meramec, Director 25

North, Director 25

South (County Water), Director 25

Illinois American Water's award-winning treatment plants:

Illinois River (Peoria District), Director 25

Granite City, Director 25

Indiana American Water's award-winning treatment plants:

Muncie - White River, Director 25

Kokomo (Wildcat Creek), Director 25

New Jersey American Water's award-winning treatment plant:

Jumping Brook, Director 25

West Virginia American Water's award-winning treatment plant:

Ada (Bluefield), Director 25

Norton continued, "These awards are earned by the dedicated people behind our water systems. Their unwavering commitment has helped our customers to trust the tap for 140 years and counting."

American Water also participates in the Partnership for Clean Water, a global optimization and recognition program for wastewater utilities that AWWA created to parallel the Partnership for Safe Water.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water