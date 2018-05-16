$27 Billion Automotive Terminal Market - Global Forecast to 2025

The global automotive terminal market is estimated to be USD 12.64 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period, to reach USD 27.14 Billion by 2025.

Some of the major growth drivers for the market are the increasing demand for automotive safety systems supported by government mandates and increasing number of electrical systems in the vehicle. The evolution of connected, autonomous, and semi-autonomous vehicles, as well as energy-efficient E-mobility, can create new revenue generation opportunities for automotive terminal manufacturers. However, design issues with high voltage terminals and long-term reliability of battery terminals can pose a challenge for automotive terminal manufacturers.

The battery system segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive terminals, by application. It is followed by the lighting system, infotainment, body control & interiors, safety & security system, and cooling, engine & emission control. The battery system segment is estimated to experience significant growth due to the increasing number of battery packs in a vehicle for carrying out multiple applications.

The above 100 Ampere segment of the automotive terminal market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is followed by 41-100 Ampere and below 40 Ampere segment. The below 40 Ampere segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the automotive terminal market, following its wide applications in vehicle electronics.



The extensive study has been done on four key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to hold the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increase in vehicle production and government mandates regarding the active and passive safety of vehicles. Increasing investment in infrastructure, construction activities, and increasing vehicle sales are also projected to drive the growth in this region.



Some of the major restraints for the global automotive terminal market are a highly consolidated market and terminals that are capable of handling vibration requirements. The advantages of mechatronics systems over traditional mechanical systems help to offer friendly operations and make the systems cost-effective for the end-user.



Some of the major players in the global automotive terminal market are TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Delphi (UK), Furukawa Electric (Japan), and PKC Group (Finland).



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automotive Safety Systems Supported By Government Mandates

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Electrical Systems in the Vehicle

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Terminals That are Capable of Handling Vibration Requirements

5.2.2.2 Highly Consolidated Automotive Terminal Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Energy Efficient E-Mobility

5.2.3.2 Future Perspective of Connected, Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Design Issues With High Voltage Terminals

5.2.4.2 Long-Term Reliability Challenge for Battery Terminals



