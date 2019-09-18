27 Software Joins Dell Boomi Technology Partner Program

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 27 Software, a provider of application and data modernization services to accelerate digital transformation, announced that it has joined the Dell Boomi Technology Partner Program and validated the compatibility of its custom API solutions with the Dell Boomi™ platform.

Using 27 Software, developers can introspect a platform such as Oracle, SQL, MySQL and PostgreSQL, and rapidly generate custom APIs in .Net Core, .Net Standard and Java. Paired with the Dell Boomi platform, customers can easily integrate 27 Software's custom generated APIs with any of the hundreds of applications and thousands of endpoints supported by Boomi including SaaS-based applications like SAP, Oracle E-Business Suite, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and more. By integrating 27 Software's generated APIs with the wide range of endpoints Boomi supports natively, customers can more easily modernize applications or add automation into their systems.

Nelson Clark, CEO of 27 Software, commented, "27 Software's application development platform complements the Boomi Platform to enable enterprise customers to accelerate their Digital Transformation and Application Modernization projects. Our software can create an API containing hundreds or thousands of endpoints in minutes, and Boomi can easily leverage those APIs to allow customers to build rich data services that can then be leveraged across the business."

Using 27 Software, developers create and deploy custom-generated APIs. The Boomi platform consumes the 27 Software API via its http connector. Discover more on the use cases by visiting 27 Software on the Boomi Community.

"The technology partnership with 27 Software is an excellent example of how Boomi is committed to enabling our customers to accelerate business outcomes. Boomi is excited to have 27 Software join our Technology Partner Program to help customers break down data silos and enrich solutions," said Reggie Penn, Director Technology Alliances, Dell Boomi.

About 27 Software

27 Software enables and accelerates digital transformation for organizations of all sizes from idea to implementation. With a focus on application and data modernization, our approach saves time and cost as we produce outcomes that deliver exceptional customer experiences and improved operational processes.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi's intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 9000 organizations the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

