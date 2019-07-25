275 Volunteer Projects Completed During CIT Cares Month

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced the results of its annual employee volunteer initiative, CIT Cares Month. Throughout June, 275 community projects were completed by 1,700 CIT employees who contributed 6,400 volunteer hours nationwide to make a difference.

"Each June, the CIT team likes to kick-off summer by making a difference in the many communities across the country that we call home," said CIT Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Ellen R. Alemany. "I was personally honored to spend time with the team at Bottomless Closet, who are working to assist women in New York preparing for job interviews and a new work experience to get them on a path to financial self-sufficiency."

Delivering Outcomes to Communities

Results from CIT's volunteer efforts included packing over 130,000 pounds of food for those battling food insecurity, building 125 beds for children with special needs, cleaning 10,000 oyster shells to restore New York's waterways, preparing 1,500 books for underserved children, and sorting 80,000 items for babies in need.

Mobilizing a Digital Community

CIT also invited others to join in the spirit of giving back as part of a social media campaign that directed grants to featured nonprofit organizations that aligned to the company's corporate social responsibility framework. CIT garnered more than 53,000 engagements to direct grants to critical programs that foster empowerment, improve the environment and advance wellness. Participants helped to provide baby supplies and supported family disaster relief assistance for Baby2Baby1, development of waterfront programming and shell recycling for the Billion Oyster Project2 and a meal program and book donation drive for Hunger Fight.3

Learn more about CIT's work in the community in this video and infographic.

1 Baby2Baby is headquartered in Southern California and provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

2 Billion Oyster Project works to restore oyster reefs to New York Harbor through public education initiatives.

3 Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Hunger Fight is a nonprofit agency that produces shelf-stable meals that are flavorful, nutritious, and easy to prepare in boiling water.

