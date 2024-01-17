27Global Achieves Elite Designation from Amazon Web Services as a SaaS Competency Partner

News provided by

27Global

17 Jan, 2024, 10:34 ET

Few companies achieve the distinction that proves rigorous technical expertise and customer success

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of only 50 companies globally meeting strict criteria, 27Global, a software, data, and cloud engineering and IT consulting company has achieved acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) SaaS Competency Partner program. With this elite designation, 27Global now has access to AWS's vast pool of technical resources to help accelerate clients' journeys to the cloud and AWS funding incentives that aim to offset associated costs for their clients. 

Continue Reading

"Our clients depend on us to move their business forward and create competitive advantages," said Steve Roatch, founder and CEO of 27Global. "By earning recognition as an AWS SaaS Competency partner, it assures our clients that our team of highly trained and certified software developers, data, and cloud engineers have validated expertise in building tailored SaaS solutions that enable their organization's vision and business goals."

SaaS Competency Partners are measured against a high bar, demonstrating that their teams are highly skilled in building seamless and integrated SaaS solutions for clients and exhibiting superior expertise in driving business growth through their SaaS practice. To qualify for the AWS SaaS Competency designation, organizations undergo rigorous technical validation—first by AWS's SaaS experts, followed by a third-party audit.

"27Global has a long history of putting their customers first and providing them with effective strategies to build and grow their SaaS businesses," said Oded Rosenmann, Global Practice Lead, SaaS Partners, AWS. "We are excited to collaborate with a partner who shares Amazon's culture of customer obsession and brings deep experience in guiding organizations through their SaaS transformation journeys with AWS."

To attain this competency, 27Global had to demonstrate its teams' skill and ability in how it could accelerate clients' digital transformation, including:

  • Cutting-edge validated solutions that improve time-to-market, increase agility and scalability, reduce application maintenance and hosting costs, quicker expansion of addressable markets, and operational efficiency
  • The Migration Acceleration Program, which means 27Global is authorized to offer financial incentives to clients migrating SaaS workloads to AWS
  • Access to AWS SaaS Factory resources that help partners with any stage of their SaaS journey, such as building new products or migrating existing applications
  • Specialization in industries served by 27Global (energy, engineering, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and transportation)

The new designation comes after 27Global announced in May 2023 that it achieved AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network. Celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2023, 27Global offers a wealth of cloud experience and business acumen that helps the team understand a client's vision, processes, and business goals. The company serves clients in various industries including Consulting, Energy, Engineering and Construction, Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, and Technology/SaaS.

About 27Global
27Global is a software, data, and cloud engineering and IT consulting company. We work for forward-thinking business leaders who seek to scale and streamline their business operations and create a lasting competitive advantage. Our clients come in all sizes, in all industries, around the U.S. 27Global has the business acumen to understand our client's vision and the expertise to build it. Named to the Inc. 5000 in 2023 and 2021, 27Global is also an Inc. 2023 Best Workplace. Learn more at www.27global.com.

Contact: Janine Smiley
(816) 381-2600 | [email protected] 

SOURCE 27Global

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.