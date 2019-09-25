28.2% Growth Rate for Streaming Analytics Market by 2024 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

PUNE, India, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Streaming Analytics Market by Component, Application (Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management, Location Intelligence, Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain Management), Industry Vertical, Deployment Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024 Report to its online database.

The Streaming Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 10.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 35.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period. The streaming analytics market is driven by various emerging technologies, such as big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) a strategic shift toward real-time accurate forecast

Browse 45 Market Data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 125 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Streaming Analytics Market Research Report" https://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/401345-streaming-analytics-market-by-verticals-bfsi-retail-ecommerce-telecommunications-it-energy-utilities-government-defense-healthcare-life-sciences-manufacturing-transportation-logistics-outsourcing-services-and-other-verticals.html

The major players operating in this market are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Software AG (Germany), SAS (US), TIBCO (US), Impetus Technologies (US), Striim (US), WSO2 (US), Informatica (US), Kx Systems (US), SQLstream (US), EsperTech (US), and Axonize (Israel).

"Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period"

The streaming analytics market is segmented on the basis of types, such as software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient streaming analytics service helps organizations develop a connected environment by integrating streaming analytics solution with their existing Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Streaming Analytics Market by Component, Application (Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management, Location Intelligence, Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain Management), Industry Vertical, Deployment Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=401345

"Energy and utilities vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The streaming analytics market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment and others (outsourcing services, travel and hospitality, and eductaion).

"Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China India, Singapore,Japan, and Rest of APAC, growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Order a copy of "Streaming Analytics Market" research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=401345

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company: Tier I:15%, Tier II:42%, and Tier III:43%

By Designation: C-Level Executives:62%, Directors:20%, and Others:18%

By Region: North America : 40%, APAC: 30%, Europe : 20%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America : 5%

Another research titled "Predictive Analytics Market by Type (Services, Solutions (Financial Analytics, Risk Analytics, Customer Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Sales Analytics, Web & Social Media Analytics)), Deployment, Organization, Industry Vertical - Global Forecast to 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period. Companies such as Major players in the Predictive Analytics Market are Alteryx, Inc. (US),AgilOne (US),Angoss Software Corporation (Canada),Domino Data Lab (US),Dataiku (US),Exago, Inc. (US),Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (US),GoodData Corporation (US),International Business Machines Corporation (US),Information Builders (US),Kognitio Ltd. (UK),KNIME.com AG (Switzerland),MicroStrategy, Inc. (US),Microsoft Corporation (US),NTT DATA Corporation (Japan),Oracle Corporation (US),Predixion Software (US),RapidMiner (US),QlikTech International (US),Sisense, Inc. (US),SAP SE (Germany) have been profiled in this 163 pages research report available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=267715

Explore more reports on IT & Telecommunication Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

ReportsnReports

Corporate Headquarters

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports