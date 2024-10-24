28 Higher Education Institutions Go Live with Workday Student in 2024

Iowa State University, Wake Forest University, and More Went Live on Workday Student to Support Student Success and Career Mobility

Workday Student Leverages Illuminate, the Next Generation of Workday AI, To Help Administrators Work Faster and More Efficiently

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money, today announced that 28 higher education institutions have deployed Workday Student in 2024. Global higher ed institutions including Louisiana Tech University, Saint Anselm College, Suffolk University, University of Arkansas System, Wake Forest University, and more are using Workday Student to deliver engaging student experiences, increase productivity for academic staff, and fuel organizational agility.

"We needed an agile platform to scale with us, simplify enrollment and admin processes, and deliver engaging experiences for our more than 9,000 students and nearly 7,400 faculty and staff," said Mur Muchane, VP of IT and CIO, Wake Forest University. "With Workday Student, we're making it easy for our students to register for courses, track their degree progress, manage financial aid, and view grades – in one place – while empowering staff with the tools they need to support student success."

Since the first higher ed institution deployed Workday Student in 2018, Workday Student has supported over 3 million student records, processed over 1.5 million Institutional Student Information Records (ISIRs), and managed over 3.5 million admissions applications. Workday Illuminate™, the next generation of Workday AI, is constantly learning from this vast set of financial and HR data, helping colleges and universities make smarter, faster decisions as they modernize their operations.

With Workday Student, higher ed institutions can:

Use One System for Finance, HR, Planning, and Academics Data. Workday Student integrates seamlessly with Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Workday Adaptive Planning, and Workday Grants Management to provide higher ed institutions with real-time insights into registration, absences, curriculum, talent and staffing needs, changes in enrollment numbers, supplier costs, and expenses.

Workday Student offers students mobile self-service tools to more efficiently register for courses, track work study hours, manage financial aid, view grades, request an advising appointment, and more. Leverage AI to Increase Efficiency for School Administrators. New AI features in Workday Student streamline administrative tasks by offering prompt recommendations, validating data entry, and flagging outliers.

"Our goal is to use AI to provide students with better academic and career mobility," said Michael Hofherr, senior vice president and group general manager for industry, Workday. "Workday Student helps students succeed while making life easier for faculty and staff, which is why institutions from community colleges to research universities continue to see the value in Workday Student."

