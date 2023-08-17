28 Lanier Law Firm Attorneys Earn National "Best Lawyers" Honors

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-eight attorneys from The Lanier Law Firm have been recognized in seven distinct practice areas in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. It is the largest number of firm attorneys ever selected to the list by the editors of the prestigious legal guide.

As a further measure of distinction, firm founder Mark Lanier is recognized as "Lawyer of the Year" for the Houston region in both Mass Tort Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation. Featured in the publication since 2005, Mr. Lanier is considered one of the nation's top trial attorneys, with almost $20 billion in jury verdicts during his storied career. Mr. Lanier is also honored in the practice areas of Commercial Litigation and Product Liability Litigation.

"While the personal recognition from my colleagues in the profession is always gratifying, I must acknowledge the contributions of the 27 other attorneys, from our firm, who are being honored this year," says Mr. Lanier. "This list represents more than half of our lawyers, and that is a remarkable achievement. I'm proud of every one of them and their commitment to justice for our clients."

The following includes the other Lanier Law Firm attorneys honored in The Best Lawyers in America in their respective practice areas:

Appellate Practice - Natalie Armour , Harvey G. Brown Jr., M. Michelle Carreras , Kevin P. Parker , Kent Sullivan

, Harvey G. Brown Jr., M. , , Kent Sullivan Commercial Litigation – Alex Brown , Harvey G. Brown Jr., Ralph D. McBride , Jonathan Wilkerson

, Harvey G. Brown Jr., , Jonathan Wilkerson Intellectual Property Litigation – Zeke DeRose

Mass Tort Litigation – Darron E. Berquist, Evan M. Janush , Richard D. Meadow

, Richard D. Meadow Personal Injury Litigation – Michael A. Akselrud, Jonathan Armour , Dara G. Hegar , Rachel Lanier , Richard D. Meadow , Patrice McKinney , Judson A. Waltman

, , , , , Product Liability Litigation - Michael A. Akselrud, Darron E. Berquist , Dara G. Hegar , David Kuttles , Dwana Waltman , Judson A. Waltman , Lawrence P. Wilson

In addition, several of the firm's young attorneys are honored among the publication's "Ones to Watch", including:

Appellate Practice – Caroline McLeod

Commercial Litigation – Ryan Ellis

Environmental Law – Michelle Greene

Mass Tort Litigation – Leila Ayachi, Michelle Greene

Personal Injury Litigation - Leydyluz Symphorien-Restrepo

Product Liability Litigation - Alex Abston

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on a sophisticated peer review survey process, designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographic region and legal practice area. More information regarding The Best Lawyers in America can be found at https://www.bestlawyers.com .

About the Lanier Law Firm

For more than 30 years, the men and women at The Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com

Contact:

J.D. Cargill

713-659-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE Lanier Law Firm