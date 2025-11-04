28 Million Americans to RV this Winter

Pets, control, holiday crowding, and love of road trips top reasons why

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As economic uncertainty and unpredictable travel logistics shape vacation choices, 28 million Americans are choosing RVing as their holiday travel choice– a 33% increase from last year. The latest data from the RV Industry Association 's Holiday Travel Intention Survey confirms the appeal of RVing as the cost-effective and controlled travel solution, allowing families to bypass expensive flights and congested airports. With the added benefit of bringing pets, packing their own gear, and enjoying a flexible schedule, RVing is giving travelers back control over their holiday plans.

Kids and adults play ice hockey outside RV in snowy conditions.

"In a season when travel can feel unpredictable and overwhelming, RVing puts travelers back in the driver's seat," said Monika Geraci, RV Industry Association spokesperson. "Whether you're parked at the base of a ski slope in Colorado, visiting family along the coast, or chasing sunshine with your pets in tow, RVing delivers the comfort of home and the freedom to roam without the cancellations, delays, or stress that often come with other forms of travel. Twenty-eight million Americans know that just because it's winter doesn't mean you have to hang up your keys."

Key findings from the survey:

RVing is Home for the Holidays - This holiday season, 9 million Americans at Thanksgiving and 7 million at Christmas plan to go RVing.

- This holiday season, 9 million Americans at Thanksgiving and 7 million at Christmas plan to go RVing. RVing Ranks Among Top Leisure Travel Choices - Nearly 4-in-10 leisure travelers (39%) plan to take an RV trip in the coming year—a significant increase from last year—while purchase interest remains steady at 26%.

- Nearly 4-in-10 leisure travelers (39%) plan to take an RV trip in the coming year—a significant increase from last year—while purchase interest remains steady at 26%. The RV Becomes the Mobile Guest Suite - More than half of RV owners plan to stay in their RVs for Thanksgiving (52%) and nearly half for Christmas (48%) while visiting friends and family and 4-in-10 plan to use their RV as guest quarters for guests or while they're visiting friends/family to reduce "holiday crowding".

- More than half of RV owners plan to stay in their RVs for Thanksgiving (52%) and nearly half for Christmas (48%) while visiting friends and family and 4-in-10 plan to use their RV as guest quarters for guests or while they're visiting friends/family to reduce "holiday crowding". Younger Generations Continue to Propel the RV Boom – Millennials and Gen Z are driving the future of RV travel, with Gen Z (35%) and Millennials (32%) showing the highest RV purchase consideration for 2026. These younger travelers view RVing as a tech-friendly, flexible, and affordable way to explore.

– Millennials and Gen Z are driving the future of RV travel, with Gen Z (35%) and Millennials (32%) showing the highest RV purchase consideration for 2026. These younger travelers view RVing as a tech-friendly, flexible, and affordable way to explore. Road Trips Rule and AI Paves the Way - Taking a road trip, especially in the 4-7-hour distance from home, is the top reason 28 million plan to travel by RV this winter and 40% will use AI to plan their trip and find campgrounds.

- Taking a road trip, especially in the 4-7-hour distance from home, is the top reason 28 million plan to travel by RV this winter and 40% will use AI to plan their trip and find campgrounds. Winter Wonder Fuels Local Economies – From traveling to snowy mountains to the sunbelt, 70% of RVers will plan three or more trips in the next year, spending roughly $1,500 per trip, generating millions of dollars into local economies nationwide.

– From traveling to snowy mountains to the sunbelt, 70% of RVers will plan three or more trips in the next year, spending roughly $1,500 per trip, generating millions of dollars into local economies nationwide. Pets on Board – 67% of RVers plan to bring their pets along on winter RV trips making RVing the most pet-friendly travel mode this season.

About the RV Industry Association

With offices in Washington, DC and Elkhart, IN, the RV Industry Association is the leading trade voice of the $140 billion dollar RV industry, representing over 470 RV companies, including manufacturers and component part suppliers who together produce 98 percent of all RVs made in the United States, and approximately 60 percent of RVs produced worldwide.

*Commissioned by the RV Industry Association and conducted by Cairn Consulting, 1,200 surveys were completed in October targeting anticipated travel plans this winter by a statistically balanced cross section of U.S. leisure travelers. The survey results have an associated margin of error of +/- 2.74 percentage points. Leisure travelers are defined as any U.S. residents who have taken some type of leisure trip in the past 12 months.

