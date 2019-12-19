28 Patient Groups Disappointed in 5th Circuit Court Ruling in Texas v. U.S.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued their ruling in Texas v. United States, striking down the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate and remanding back to the district court the decision as to whether key patient protections will remain in the future. In response, more than 25 patient groups issued the following statement:

"It is important for patients and consumers to understand that the current law remains in place as the case awaits further action by the courts. Protections for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions stay in place, people who have purchased healthcare for 2020 from healthcare.gov will remain covered, and the millions of Americans who have coverage through Medicaid expansion will also remain covered.

"At the same time, our organizations are deeply disappointed that the 5th Circuit Court did not definitively uphold the remainder of the Affordable Care Act, leaving open the possibility that millions of people with pre-existing conditions will one day find themselves without access to the Affordable Care Act's important protections."

"Our organizations will continue to argue the urgent need for the Affordable Care Act to remain the law of the land."

ALS Association

American Diabetes Association

American Heart Association

American Liver Foundation

American Lung Association

Arthritis Foundation

Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Epilepsy Foundation

Hemophilia Federation of America

Immune Deficiency Foundation

JDRF

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Lutheran Services in America

March of Dimes

Muscular Dystrophy Association

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship

National Health Council

National Hemophilia Foundation

National Kidney Foundation

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

National Organization for Rare Disorders

National Patient Advocate Foundation

National Psoriasis Foundation

Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Susan G. Komen

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease

