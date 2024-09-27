28 Philadelphia Area Storefronts and Counting for Rally House

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the fastest growing sports merchandise and apparel retailer in the nation, is excited to announce the opening of its newest store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey at the Garden State Pavilions Shopping Center. Situated next to Staples and just a 20-minute drive east of major Philadelphia sports venues like Lincoln Financial Field, Citizens Bank Park, and Wells Fargo Arena, this store is a convenient stop for passionate fans in the region. Rally House Garden State Pavilions is the company's second storefront in Cherry Hill and their 28th Philadelphia-New Jersey area location.

Rally House Garden State Pavilions pairs nicely with Rally House Cherry Hill to bring area sports fans, residents, and visitors, the outrageous product selection Rally House is known for. "New Jersey and Philadelphia area sports fans cheer their teams on loud and proud, they deserve a one-stop-shop for all things fan gear and that is exactly what Rally House provides," says VP of Marketing Strategy, Aaron Johnson. "Whether gearing up for the Phillies postseason, cheering on the Eagles, or getting ready for the Sixers to tip off, Rally House Garden State Pavilions has fans covered!" Johnson added.

Rally House Garden State Pavilions will feature a vast assortment of apparel, accessories, and collectibles for celebrated area teams. Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Flyers, and more will find an impressive selection of officially licensed gear to showcase their team pride. In addition, the store will also carry products for top collegiate programs like the Penn State Nittany Lions, Villanova Wildcats, and Temple Owls, among others. Outside of professional and college team gear, Rally House Garden State Pavilions' shoppers will enjoy browsing locally inspired merchandise featuring familiar local businesses, landmarks, and destinations.

Rally House Garden State Pavilions staff is eager to assist customers, and the store is open to shop their outrageous product selection. Customers can visit Rally House Garden State Pavilions store page and follow the Instagram (@rally_house) and Facebook (@RallyHouse) for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 250+ locations across 21 states.

