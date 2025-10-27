28 Short Stories Documenting the Power of God Through the Life of an Airman and Later as a Civilian

WestBowPress

Oct 27, 2025, 11:50 ET

Bible study teacher shares how the Holy Spirit may work in individual lives

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Each person's spiritual journey can be unique, shaped by individual experiences, challenges, and personal growth. A believer's walk with Christ may be the same. In author Chuck Sessa's perspective, no two paths are identical, yet each reflects the power of faith in distinctive ways. Offering insights into his mercy, Sessa publishes, "A Servant's Journey: Short Stories."

Book Cover
In the book, readers will learn the many workings of the Holy Spirit in different individual lives through reading 28 short stories. In addition, they are encouraged to recognize the sovereign workings of God as he intervenes to help people and meet the needs they have.

"This collection of stories is a testimony to the living presence of God in everyday life." Sessa says, "They are reminders that Jesus is real, he is active and is working in the lives of those who trust him."

Whether introduced as a new believer seeking encouragement or a seasoned Christian looking for inspiration, Sessa hopes to provide an authentic glimpse into God's movement in one man's life and, by extension, in the lives of all who seek him.

"I hope by sharing my testimony I am fulfilling the prophecy God has placed on my heart, answering his call to witness his power and to love my neighbors by presenting stories that they too can relate to and reflection in their road to faith," Sessa said.

"A Servant's Journey: Short Stories"
By Chuck Sessa
ISBN: 9798385050994 (softcover); 9798385050987 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author
Chuck Sessa is the retired program director of a diagnostic medical sonography program. He is now in the later stages of life with a wealth of spiritual experience. He resides in Pittsburgh, Penn., and is married with three adult kids. Chuck is also a gifted song writer, singer, and guitarist. He's been attending the same church for 45 years and is a bible study teacher. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/867143-a-servants-journey.

