280 CapMarkets Adds New York Municipal Underwriter

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 280 CapMarkets® today announced that well-known east coast municipal bond underwriter, Debbie Ibrahim, has joined 280 Securities in New York to take responsibility for the company's growing involvement in new issue underwritings.

Ibrahim's municipal finance career spans three decades, including work at HJ Sims, Lebenthal, and Bank of America. She will be responsible for 280 Securities' participation in new issues offered at competitive sale. She will also assist 280's trading desk with negotiated pricings.

"We're excited to have Debbie join our team," said Jason Ware, head of trading. "280 is taking a greater role in new issue underwriting. Debbie will sharpen our focus on competitive issues and assist us in the growth of our public finance business."

"Working with our technology platform, BondNav®, we're learning independent investment advisors have an especially keen appetite for new issues," said Josh Rasmussen, head of advisor solutions. "We are thrilled to welcome Debbie, and to have her assistance in filling this growing demand."

Since opening in May 2017, 280 Securities has expanded its new issue underwriting experience across the country, while delivering best execution support to independent investment advisors through its BondNav® technology platform.

About 280 CapMarkets



280 CapMarkets combines cloud-based technology with the in-depth market expertise and execution services of a traditional broker-dealer to enable independent financial advisors to buy, sell, and manage bonds with greater ease, transparency, and confidence.

Our BondNav® platform helps independent advisors level the playing field by providing access to a deep and rich selection of bonds from multiple market sources, along with the tools and information to help advisors select the bonds for their clients. Behind BondNav® is an experienced, high-touch, and full-service capital markets team that can serve as a conflict-free extension of an advisor's practice. Our capital market's team contributes market insight, portfolio review, and pre-trade best execution support. We employ the combined efforts of our advisor liaison, institutional sales, and market-making trading desks to ensure independent advisors have an advocate on their side of the table.

Headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles County, we enable independent RIAs and wealth managers to build stronger practices and serve their clients' fixed income needs. Securities are offered through 280 Securities LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information visit www.280capmarkets.com and follow @280capmarkets.

Media Contact:



Dana Taormina



JConnelly



280CapMarkets@jconnelly.com



973-850-7305

SOURCE 280 CapMarkets

Related Links

https://www.280capmarkets.com

