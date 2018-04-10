280 CapMarkets Announces 280 Advisor Services to Empower Wealth Advisors in Managing Their Fixed Income Business With Confidence

Customized and advisor-branded bond portfolios, created specifically for the advisor, based on the individual needs of his or her client;

Comprehensive bond portfolio reviews to give advisors greater confidence that a client's fixed income portfolio is aligned with evolving market conditions and client goals;

Expert insight on demand to help advisors navigate structural and credit characteristics of fixed income securities in order to make more informed choices for their clients;

Access to a broad universe of wholesale bond offerings, research, and trade ideas, based on real-time fixed income market dynamics, bond availability and pricing.

"Having been an advisor myself, I am thrilled to see advisors embracing the opportunity to become independent, and I also understand the challenges they can face with that decision," said Eve Cohen, managing director, head of advisor liaison desk. "Gaining access to a broad universe of wholesale bonds offerings, having the resources to thoroughly evaluate bonds in the context of real-time market dynamics, and balancing time between managing their clients' needs and running a practice can be tough. We designed 280 Advisor Services specifically to solve these challenges for independent advisors. We put a full-service capital markets team at their disposal, along with BondNav®, one of the industry's most innovative and intuitive fixed income technology platforms, to allow them to compete effectively as an independent."

"We are providing advisors with deep fixed income expertise when and how they need it, and can help with a lot of the legwork necessary to effectively manage their fixed income business," Cohen continued. "With the recent volatility in the equity market, rising interest rates, and seasonal tax planning, this is a great time to evaluate fixed income investments. 280 Advisor Services can be a valuable resource to help independent advisors navigate this complex environment and meet the investment needs of their clients with confidence."

280 CapMarkets was founded on a single premise: to level the playing field for independent financial advisors in the fixed income markets. Its unique service model binds deep traditional fixed income brokerage expertise with its groundbreaking cloud-based technology platform, BondNav, which provides a transparent, modern way for investment advisors to search, compare and transact bonds, on a single, easy-to-use screen. Under this model, advisors receive the benefit of carefully curated offerings, full pre-trade pricing transparency, insight from institutional traders, and the flexibility to access these resources through the BondNav platform or through the convenience of 280 Securities' Advisor Liaison Desk.

Availability

Advisors interested in accessing 280 Advisor Services can call (646) 661-1700. Advisors who would like to get access to BondNav can visit 280capmarkets.com to request a log in, or call (628) 231-2341.

About 280 CapMarkets

280 CapMarkets combines the experience and execution services of a traditional broker-dealer (280 Securities LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC) with a cloud-based technology platform to provide intuitive bond trading ideas, access to a broad offering of bonds, and greater pricing transparency. 280 CapMarkets serves investment advisors and wealth managers, and uses its balance sheet to provide liquidity in the fixed-income markets. Headquartered in San Francisco, 280 CapMarkets has offices in New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles. To learn more please visit 280capmarkets.com.

