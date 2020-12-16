280 CapMarkets Announces End of Year Growth Milestones & BondNav Product Developments

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 280 CapMarkets (280), a fixed-income technology company providing market clarity and best-execution trading solutions to empower financial advisors and institutions, introduced client-facing enhancements to its innovative BondNav® cloud-based bond investing platform this quarter. 280 announced the rollout of mortgage-backed securities, a new portfolio-sharing feature, on BondNav® and continued enhancements to its recently launched straight-through processing functionality, which it launched earlier this year.

280 CapMarkets continues to gain followers among financial advisors and independent broker-dealers, having increased its BondNav® users to over 600. The newest portfolio-sharing feature within the fixed-income platform will allow BondNav® users the ability to provide colleagues with access to their portfolios and dedicated lists, with the flexibility to grant and assign different permission levels, such as viewers, authorized traders, and admins. The firm's goal is to continue adding new features to facilitate client workflows while broadening trading capabilities, including adding new asset classes.

With the addition of mortgage-backed securities, 280's BondNav platform now supports virtually all the over-the-counter fixed-income asset classes, including municipal bonds, corporate bonds, CDs, U.S. GSEs (Government Sponsored Enterprises) asset backed and Treasury Securities.

Gurinder S. Ahluwalia, Co-Founder and CEO of 280 CapMarkets said, "We are proud of the our rapid growth since our inception. Our ongoing expansion, especially during this difficult year, and the contributions we have been able to make to the financial services industry are a testament to our diverse base of employees—who share our mission to bring innovation and transparency to the historically opaque fixed-income markets."

Since launching in May 2017, 280 has executed more than 70,000 trades representing more than $40 billion in par value. During 2020, 280 has provided direct access to more than 330 new issue municipal bond underwritings representing tax exempt and taxable projects across the country. BondNav has been able to help advisors obtain a better price than the listed bid or offer on more than 70 percent of its trades.

William Todd, President and Wealth Manager at Harborview Investments commented, "Where liquidity is of concern, 280 CapMarkets offers seamless aggregation and an in-depth view of all the bond markets, leveling the playing field for advisors at no added cost. Their BondNav platform is effective and great for a comprehensive view of bids and offers. There are times I bid back an offering, then get filled at an even better price than my bid. 280 has changed the game."

280 has consistently strengthened its platform and offering since its establishment four years ago. As a result, the firm was recently honored by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the San Francisco Bay Area's fastest-growing private companies. 280 is ranked No. 6 on the publication's "Fast 100" listing for 2020, recognizing the 100 companies that experienced the highest percentage of revenue growth from 2017 to 2019. 280's revenue increased by 684 percent during that two-year period. In addition, 280 CapMarkets has been shortlisted for "Best Technology Platform for Family Offices" and "ESG Advocate of the Year" in the Private Asset Management Awards.

About 280 CapMarkets

280 CapMarkets (280) is a financial technology company focused on delivering best execution and market clarity to advisors, institutional investors, and issuers in the fixed income markets. Our BondNav® technology improves liquidity by providing advisors access to institutional pricing, market insights, and analytics to evaluate aggregated bond offerings from multiple sources—and displaying the best available prices—on one platform. Issuers of municipal and corporate bonds can also benefit from using BondNav's expansive distribution network of advisors and institutions.

Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, Chicago, Santa Monica, and Seattle, 280 CapMarkets includes a dynamic team of engineers, technologists, traders, and capital markets experts. For more information, visit www.280capmarkets.com and follow us on Twitter (@280capmarkets) and LinkedIn.

