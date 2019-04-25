280 CapMarkets® Announces Partnership with United Planners

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 280 CapMarkets® and United Planners Financial Services have entered into an agreement to deliver 280 CapMarkets' fixed income technology platform to United Planners' national wealth advisory network. By providing 280 CapMarkets' technology, United Planners is empowering their advisors with unparalleled fixed income product access and pricing transparency.

"This partnership is mission critical given the increasing popularity and importance of fixed income products for investors," said Billy Oliverio, Executive Vice-President & Chief Marketing Officer of United Planners. "We are thrilled to deploy 280 CapMarkets' fixed income capabilities for our independent advisor community and are confident these tools will enable them to better serve their clients by allowing them to compete with the larger institutional traders in the marketplace. The enhanced access, clarity, and confidence that our advisors, and their clients, receive from the combination of 280's BondNav bond-trading technology and team of experts makes this partnership a powerful arrangement."

"As we continue to improve market accessibility and transparency for advisors who buy and sell bonds, we understand the importance of partnering with enterprises like United Planners," said Gurinder Ahluwalia, Co-Founder and CEO of 280 CapMarkets. "We believe this is a truly mutually beneficial relationship as we work to create a more efficient fixed income marketplace for their advisors through our BondNav bond-trading technology."

About 280 CapMarkets

280 CapMarkets combines cloud-based technology with the in-depth market expertise and execution services of a traditional broker-dealer to enable independent financial advisors to buy, sell, and manage bonds with greater ease, transparency, and confidence.

Our BondNav® platform helps independent advisors level the playing field by providing access to a deep and rich selection of bonds from multiple market sources, along with the tools and information to help advisors select the bonds for their clients. Behind BondNav® is an experienced, high-touch, and full-service capital markets team that can serve as a conflict-free extension of an advisor's practice. Our capital market's team contributes market insight, portfolio review, and pre-trade best execution support. We employ the combined efforts of our advisor liaison, institutional sales, and market-making trading desks to ensure independent advisors have an advocate on their side of the table.

Headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in New York, Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles County, we enable independent RIAs and wealth managers to build stronger practices and serve their clients' fixed income needs. Securities are offered through 280 Securities LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information visit www.280capmarkets.com and follow @280capmarkets.

About United Planners

United Planners is an advisor-owned wealth management firm that provides financial planning, investment management and insurance services. Established in 1987 and adamantly not for sale, United Planners provides back-office support to independent financial advisors across the country to assist them with helping their clients manage their wealth and to plan for retirement. United Planners is uniquely structured as a limited partnership that offers ownership opportunities and profit sharing to its financial advisors and embraces a culture, passion and strategy that caters to the fiercely independent financial advisor community. United Planners is an open-architecture business model that offers flexible, efficient and scalable solutions to position its financial advisors for success. United Planners partners with its financial advisors to build and manage profitable businesses. Learn more about United Planners at www.UnitedPlanners.com or 800-966-8737. United Planners is Registered Broker-Dealer with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) / Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) / SIPC Member.

