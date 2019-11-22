280 CapMarkets Chief Marketing and Corporate Development Officer Silvia Davi and Century 21 Stores Chief Financial and Information Officer Norm Veit Join Tuesday's Children Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday's Children, the leading nonprofit organization providing a lifetime of healing for those whose lives have been changed by terrorism and traumatic loss, has added reputation management and marketing guru Silvia Davi and financial expert Norman Veit to its Board of Directors.

Silvia Davi is a seasoned global corporate marketing, communications and business development professional with over 20 years of experience in various industries and facets of marketing, including strategic public relations, business affairs and corporate social responsibility. She has held senior officer level roles at leading organizations such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), Nasdaq, Instinet and the Food Bank for NYC, and currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Corporate Development Officer of 280 CapMarkets, a fixed income fintech platform. She also serves as an advisor to various innovation-driven startups.

With an expertise in professional services, capital markets and fintech, Silvia will be looking to broaden awareness among purpose-driven organizations within this community so deeply affected by 9/11. She spent eight years at Nasdaq as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Head of Nasdaq MarketSite studio. In this time, she successfully negotiated key broadcast contracts with popular shows such as CNBC's FastMoney, NBC's The Apprentice and TLC's Cake Boss to name of few. A resident of Manhasset, NY, where Tuesday's Children was founded and continues to have offices, Silvia is eager to give-back to the nonprofit sector and strengthen Tuesday's Children's outreach and communication strategies through innovative ideas, new collaborations and women-driven coalitions.

"Silvia's strong network and high-level experience in marketing, public affairs and communications is a refreshing addition to our Board" said Terry Sears, Executive Director of Tuesday's Children. "We believe Silvia's insights and new ideas will help increase the organization's exposure and thereby enable us to serve more communities in need."

Norman Veit is currently the Chief Information Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Century 21 Department Stores, having responsibility for all technology strategy, operations, development and support. Tuesday's Children is excited to maintain their lengthy partnership with Century 21 Stores, which has included point of sale and "round-up" campaigns, employee giving, in-store rallies and other fundraising and marketing opportunities.

Prior to joining Century 21 Stores, Norm held a variety of leadership roles at a number of retail companies, serving as EVP & Chief Information Officer at The Bon Ton Stores and Vice President, Technology for Ames Department Stores. Norm also serves as president for The McCartney Family Foundation, whose mission is to promote education and provide grant assistance to organizations that serve the deaf community.

Executive Director Terry Sears adds, "Tuesday's Children cherishes our partnership with Century 21, and is eternally grateful for the support and outreach the department store chain has given us through the years. As we head into 2020, we look forward to working with Norm and C21 in creating campaigns that augment the success of Tuesday's Children."

