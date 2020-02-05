280 CapMarkets Named One of the 'Best Places to Work in Financial Technology' for 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 280 CapMarkets, an innovative, technology-driven fixed income company providing best execution support and price transparency to advisors, institutions and issuers, has been named one of 2020's "Best Places to Work in Financial Technology" by Arizent, previously known as SourceMedia.

This annual survey and awards program, created in 2017 as a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group, is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve firms and consumers in a wide range of financial services, including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory. To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services, or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to be honored by Arizent as one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology," said Gurinder Ahluwalia, Co-Founder and CEO of 280 CapMarkets. "In such a competitive industry, a collaborative, inclusive, and innovative company culture is vital for making employees feel they are a part of something they can believe in—and this honor is a testament to what we have created in an industry ripe for modernization."

The 280 culture is driven by a set of core values, including teamwork, integrity, humility, accountability, diversity, and respect. To learn more about the 280 culture, listen to CEO Gurinder describe our mission: https://www.280capmarkets.com/executive-summary/

The 2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology list was published by Arizent brands American Banker , National Mortgage News , PaymentsSource , Financial Planning and Digital Insurance .

"The competition for talent in technology is intense and companies named to Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology are setting the standard in terms of cultures that help people thrive," said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director at Arizent.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About 280 CapMarkets

280 CapMarkets delivers pricing power, market clarity, and best execution which level the fixed-income playing field for independent advisors. Our innovative BondNav® technology platform gives advisors access to institutional pricing, market insights, and analytics to evaluate bond offerings from multiple sources, and identify the best available price. We combine our tech savvy with the expertise of our full-service capital markets team to serve as a conflict-free extension of an advisor's practice, driving profitability and growth while working to obtain price improvements and best execution on every trade.

Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle, the 280 CapMarkets organization includes a dynamic team of engineers, technologists, traders, and capital markets experts. For more information, visit www.280capmarkets.com and follow @280capmarkets.

