286± Acre Timber Tract Sells For $1,150,000

RICHMOND, Va., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Land, LLC is pleased to have facilitated the sale of this 286± acre timber tract located on Mattoax Lane in Amelia Courthouse, VA. Hank Campbell represented the seller, Minos Corporation. Weaver Land & Timber LLC purchased this tract for $1,150,000. This transaction closed June 27th.

About Commonwealth Land

Commonwealth Land is Virginia's leading source for buying and selling rural, agricultural, recreational and timber investment land with 100 or more acres. Commonwealth Land operates a proprietary database that matches buyers and sellers and provides comparable data to inform each deal.

