28bio Launches CNS-3D Myelinated Organoids to Predict Therapeutic Efficacy

The only assay-ready 3D brain organoid model to quantify myelin loss, natural recovery, and dose-dependent remyelination

Advances the ability to model human pathogenesis and functional recovery for neurodegenerative diseases

NEW ORLEANS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 28bio today announced CNS-3D Myelinated Organoids designed to quantify drug-induced demyelination, observe natural remyelination, and evaluate therapeutic strategies for myelin repair, capturing both injury and recovery within the same biological context.

The ability to measure and understand the myelination process has historically relied on animal models, where myelin loss and repair occur faster and more completely than in humans, creating a translational gap that fails to reflect the slower, often incomplete remyelination seen in human disease.

CNS-3D Myelinated Organoids incorporate neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendrocytes within an organized three-dimensional structure. This arrangement permits the formation of myelinated axons and the measurement of functional neural activity alongside structural and molecular endpoints.

"We are no longer dependent on unreliable animal models to understand myelin disease biology," said Christopher Butt, PhD, Vice President of Technology at 28bio. "For the first time, therapies can be evaluated in an assay-ready human model that directly measures myelin dynamics and functional neural activity."

Over the past four decades, multiple sclerosis prevalence has increased sixfold¹, while disease-modifying therapies have failed at rates exceeding 99%². Beyond multiple sclerosis, impaired myelin integrity contributes to functional deficits across neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's. This challenge is amplified in cell and gene therapies, where restoring or preserving myelin requires precise targeting of oligodendrocytes and sustained functional repair.

"The premarket reception for our CNS-3D Myelinated Organoids has been very positive given the deficiencies of animal models," said Stuart Gibb, Head of Business Development at 28bio. "The model is available as a service today, with assay-ready 96- and 384-replicate formats shipping globally in Q3'26."

The launch of CNS-3D Myelinated Organoids marks a significant step toward a comprehensive human-relevant assay for modeling disease pathogenesis and functional recovery in neurodegenerative diseases.

To learn more, contact 28bio.

About 28bio

28bio is a neurotechnology company engineering human brains at-scale exhibiting memory, learning, and cognitive functions. Its NexonTM platform integrates tissue engineering, neural interfacing, and AI to reverse today's neurological health crisis by improving the ability to predict which therapies will work in humans. 28bio is committed to advancing ethical standards in the development of brain organoid technology and engineered human cognition. Follow us on LinkedIn.

References

1 National Multiple Sclerosis Society

2 MS Trust – Drugs in Development

SOURCE 28bio